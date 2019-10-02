NSF-ISR Approved to Certify to the Latest Responsible Care Management System Standard

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NSF International Strategic Registrations, Ltd. (NSF-ISR) has been approved by the American National Standards Institute-National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to certify chemical companies to the latest Responsible Care Management System® standard, RCMS®:2019.

NSF-ISR is a leading global certification body and a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSF International.

The American Chemistry Council (ACC) recently updated its Responsible Care Management System® standard to RCMS:2019, the first revision in six years. RCMS is an important global standard and initiative for the chemical industry, focused on improving sustainability with an emphasis on environmental, health, safety and security factors.

Certification either to RCMS:2013 or to the new RCMS:2019 is mandatory for all ACC members. For early adopters, certification to the updated standard is optional through the end of the year. Beginning Jan. 1, 2020, all audits are required to be to the RCMS:2019 version of the standard.

Certifying bodies must be ANAB-approved for each version of the standard. NSF-ISR’s approval to RCMS:2019 means that it can certify companies to the updated standard, helping the chemical industry smoothly transition to the new technical specifications.

“RCMS relies on a structured, continual improvement cycle to help an organization effectively plan and manage its operations and products, measure performance and respond to stakeholder concerns, all of which can positively impact health, safety and the environment today and for future generations,” says Joy Keniston-Longrie, PE, MPH, REHS, Environmental, Health & Safety Business Unit Manager for NSF-ISR.

“This standard advances public health and safety by helping to improve the environmental sustainability of chemical companies. This is the first update in six years so it’s significant for the industry. We’re excited to be able to certify to RCMS:2019 and provide a smooth and consistent transition with little interruption,” says Keniston-Longrie.

For details on NSF-ISR’s optional transitional resources and tools, visit the Standards in Transition page. New resources will continue to be added in the coming months.

About NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR)

NSF International Strategic Registrations (NSF-ISR, www.nsf-isr.org) is a leading global certification body known for its superior technical expertise and customer satisfaction. NSF-ISR offers comprehensive management systems registrations to internationally accepted standards for quality assurance and environmental protection for the automotive, aerospace, chemical, energy, medical, food and manufacturing industries (e.g. ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, AS9100, IATF 16949, etc.). NSF-ISR is a wholly-owned subsidiary of NSF International, which in 2019 is celebrating 75 years of protecting and improving human health.

