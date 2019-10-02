B21 Granted License as First Regulated App for Cryptocurrency and Digital Asset Investment Purchases and Trading

Gibraltar Financial Services Commission awards B21 an in-principle DLT License to Purchase, Manage and Sell Top Cryptocurrencies and Custom Portfolios

/EIN News/ -- GIBRALTAR, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - B21 (www.b21.io), developers of the personal wealth management platform exclusively for crypto assets, has been granted an in- principle Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) License from the Gibraltar Financial Services Commissioner (GFSC). With this decision, B21 is set to become the first regulated cryptocurrency investment app. The app will be available in Europe and Asia at launch in Q4 2019, with plans to enter the US market in 2020. As a regulated service provider and custodian, B21 will protect crypto investors while simplifying the process of managing crypto assets through an easy-to-use mobile application. B21 underwent rigorous due diligence to earn its DLT and joins a select few cryptocurrency firms to achieve the distinction.





“While crypto investing is still in its early days, what’s become quite clear is consumer demand for platforms that help them easily purchase and manage their digital assets in a safe, legal, and compliant manner,” said Miles Paschini, Co-Founder of B21. “We welcome the scrutiny and increased regulation of the sector. By obtaining our DLT license and becoming the only regulated crypto investment app, we’re demonstrating our commitment to users and supporting widespread crypto adoption.”





B21 is a mobile-focused investment platform that enables anyone to create their own portfolio of cryptocurrencies. At launch B21 will offer the top tradeable cryptocurrencies. Developed for the vast majority of consumers not yet participating in the cryptocurrency economy, the B21 app makes it easy to create a buy-and-sell portfolio without technical expertise. B21 utilizes multiple liquidity providers to ensure optimal trade execution, and offers the fastest way to buy or sell multiple crypto assets in a single order. The app also allows users to purchase cash vouchers in local currencies to fund their B21 account.





Much like traditional fiat investing apps and services like Wealthfront and Betterment, B21 allows retail investors to create custom portfolios, contribute funds, and track progress through an easy-to-understand dashboard. With a few simple clicks users can quickly buy and sell individual or multiple assets. By using the B21 app, consumers are spared the complexities of generating keys and wallets and undergoing multiple KYC and AML applications to trade the same assets across multiple exchanges that require advanced technical knowledge to place trades.

The B21 app is available in English, Russian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish, with support for additional languages to follow. To join the waitlist, please visit www.b21.io.





Images of the B21 personal wealth management platform can be downloaded here.





ABOUT B21





B21 is a fintech company and the developer of the personal wealth management platform exclusively for crypto assets. B21 is a mobile-focused investment platform that enables everyday investors to create their own portfolio of cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, EOS and many others. The Company has been granted an In Principal DLT license from the Gibraltar FSC. For more information, please visit https://www.b21.io/en

Contact: Transform Group, Michele McDermott-Fox b21@transform.pr



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.