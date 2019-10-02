U.S. Global Investors Announces Monthly Dividend Distribution to Investors in Its Near-Term Tax Free Fund (NEARX)

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors announces the monthly cash dividend payment to investors in its Near-Term Tax Free Fund (NEARX). The distribution, which fell on September 30, 2019, was $0.002125 per share.

All income distributed by NEARX is tax-free at the federal and often state and local levels. That’s because the fund invests in municipal bonds, which are tax exempt. Specifically, NEARX invests in short-term, investment-grade bonds, which have been historically less volatile than longer-term instruments.

NEARX seeks preservation of capital and has maintained a net asset value (NAV) that’s floated in the $2 range. It’s demonstrated minimal fluctuation in its share price, even in times of economic crisis. In the past 12 months through September 30, the fund’s NAV price volatility was less than 1.5 percent.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds, U.S. Global ETFs and other international clients.

