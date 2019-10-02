AMD and Microsoft Announce New 15 Inch Thin and Light Microsoft® Surface® Laptop 3

/EIN News/ -- – Microsoft® Surface® Laptop 3 features the most powerful AMD mobile processors for ultrathin laptops ever1 –

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) and Microsoft announced the first-ever 15-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop powered by new AMD Ryzen™ Microsoft Surface Edition processors. A significant, multi-year co-engineering program between AMD and Microsoft at the silicon, platform, and software levels created this 15” Microsoft® Surface® Laptop 3 with a perfect balance of performance, battery life, and sleek and lightweight design. Combining world-class compute and graphics performance with a fully optimized, rearchitected system software stack including AMD Radeon FreeSync™ display technology2, Microsoft® Surface® Laptop 3 is designed for creative professionals, students, gamers on the go, and business users who value the large screen experience alongside portability. The custom AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processors and optimized software highlight the latest example in the multi-year collaboration between AMD and Microsoft, first established more than a decade ago for the Microsoft Xbox and now spanning from Azure to Surface to xCloud and Project Scarlett.

“With AMD Ryzen Microsoft Surface Edition processors, AMD brings to market the most powerful mobile processors for ultrathin laptops we ever created1,” said Rick Bergman, executive vice president, computing and graphics business group, AMD. “The AMD-powered Microsoft® Surface® Laptop 3 delivers premium craftsmanship only AMD could help bring to life, combining a 15-inch laptop with a customized 15W processor to create a device that packs all the power and visual experiences of a large screen with the benefits of an ultra-thin, 3.4 pounds device. Widely recognized for offering world-class CPU and GPU performance, AMD is pleased to partner with Microsoft and continue bringing innovation to the market.”

“When looking for the right processor to power the all new Microsoft® Surface® Laptop 3, we wanted the best graphics performance in a single processor. AMD immediately came to mind given our successful history of collaboration bringing world class graphics performance to the Xbox,” said Pavan Davuluri, Distinguished Engineer, Microsoft Corporation, Microsoft devices group. “Through our long-term partnership with AMD, which demonstrates process capabilities at the forefront of the industry, we’re bringing advanced computing experiences and striking innovation to Microsoft® Surface® Laptop 3.”

Read more about AMD and Microsoft's multi-year journey to bring Microsoft® Surface® Laptop 3 to life on the AMD blog and Microsoft Windows Blog .

For 50 years AMD has driven innovation in high-performance computing, graphics and visualization technologies ― the building blocks for gaming, immersive platforms and the datacenter. Hundreds of millions of consumers, leading Fortune 500 businesses and cutting-edge scientific research facilities around the world rely on AMD technology daily to improve how they live, work and play. AMD employees around the world are focused on building great products that push the boundaries of what is possible.

1 Preliminary testing is not a guarantee of final performance. Specific specifications are based on a pre-production part and are subject to change when final product is released in market. Based on AMD Labs testing in September 2019, using 3DMark®11 Performance, 3DMark® Timespy. Ultrathin laptop defined as max 20 mm Z height and a TDP of 15W. Performance results may vary. 3DMark is a registered trademark of Futuremark Corporation.



2 Radeon FreeSync technology requires a monitor and AMD Radeon™ graphics, both with FreeSync support. See www.amd.com/freesync for complete details. Confirm capability with your system manufacturer before purchase. GD-127

