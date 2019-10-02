Parkside by Lincoln Property Company Now Open

New Apartment Building Opens in Redmond, Washington Bordering Microsoft Headquarters

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parkside by Lincoln Property Company , the brand new 664 unit apartment community bordering Microsoft’s Redmond headquarters, is officially open as of September 16th.



Parkside is a thoughtfully designed collection of high-tech apartments in Redmond, located at the corner of 156th Ave NE and NE Turing St, just steps away from Microsoft’s campus. Redmond brings in people from all over the world, drawn to the opportunity of the tech industry. Parkside by Lincoln Property Company is set among the buzz of culture and opportunity, surrounded by Microsoft Connector cars, Amazon deliveries and cyclists in the bike capital of the Northwest.

Each of their studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments include modern features that marry high-end design with technology, including keyless entry, a designer kitchen with Whirlpool appliances, quartz countertops, upgraded cabinetry, an in-home washer and dryer set, upgraded USB plugs and high-speed fiber internet built for gaming. Additional features include expansive private balconies with views of the Eastside and downtown Seattle and spacious walk-in closets in select homes.

Parkside offers amenities aimed at those seeking adventure in the Pacific Northwest, including on-site ski storage, a bike kitchen and extensive bike storage options, membership-worthy fitness center with free weights, bikes, elliptical and motion exercise studio, yoga studio, electric car charging stations, pet lounge and wash station and is also located across the street from Esterra Park.

When residents want to stay in, community perks include a rooftop deck with incredible views of downtown Seattle and Bellevue, a secluded outdoor deck with fire pits, entertaining suite for hosting friends and family, game lounge, several communal work areas with beverage service in addition to package lockers for 24/7 access to deliveries.

The desirable location puts residents close to major employers such as Boeing, SpaceX, REI, Google and Amazon. The Microsoft Corporate Campus is steps away from the property. Grocery stores such as Trader Joe’s are right down the street as well as the restaurants and shops available at Redmond Town Center and Bellevue Square. The area is rich in outdoor adventure, offering hiking, fun on the water at Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish, and a large network of both on- and off-road biking trails. In addition, the community neighbors Woodinville Wine Country where residents can find an extensive array of vineyards, as well as breweries and distilleries.

Jason Byrne, Vice President for Lincoln Property Company Northwest, stated, “We’re excited to officially open Parkside’s doors and enter the Seattle market. Lots of time and energy went into this development, combining thoughtful design with an irreplaceable location. We hope residents love the Parkside lifestyle and are looking forward to continuing the growth of the community in phases.”

This is Lincoln Property Company’s first apartment development in the Seattle market, managing over 200,000 units across the United States.

For leasing information, please visit ParksideRedmondApts.com or call (833) 822-0596.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. Their national reputation has enabled Lincoln to attract a large client base of owners and investors who count on their ability to deliver quality results and continually serve as a market leader. Lincoln Property Company is the second largest multifamily manager in the country with over 200,000 units under management and residential properties in over 200 cities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4795360e-cc5c-465b-adb8-68dfed084dd4

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f06886a-a594-4833-b8c6-e2b066eb5c24

Parkside by Lincoln Property Company One of many amenity spaces at Parkside by Lincoln Property Company. Parkside by Lincoln Property Company Modern kitchens feature quartz countertops, contemporary tile backsplashes, and refined wood plank floors.



