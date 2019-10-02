Metro Toronto Convention Centre Celebrates 35 Years of Contributing to Toronto’s Success

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) will celebrate 35 years of making key social and economic contributions to Toronto and Ontario on October 2, 2019. Queen Elizabeth II officially opened the MTCC on October 2, 1984. Since then, the facility has been an important economic driver, a strong supporter of local business, and a place where global experts gather to share ideas, advance their field and make the world a better place.

In 35 years, the MTCC has welcomed over 65 million people from around the world, hosted over 21,000 events and generated an estimated $7.8 billion in direct spending economic impact for Toronto and Ontario. Economic impact is created when conference, trade and public show attendees who reside outside of Toronto spend on dining, hotel nights, shopping, transportation and more in the city.

“We offer the world in one province and the Metro Toronto Convention Centre is vital to Ontario’s success in attracting business leaders and welcoming visitors to the City of Toronto,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. “I commend the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for their continued commitment to the promotion of our region as a business and tourism destination, and for their significant economic impact to the province of Ontario.”

“Over 35 years, the Metro Toronto Convention Centre has played an integral role in elevating Toronto’s global reputation and attracting world-class international meetings to the city –in many cases to Canada for the first time. We are very proud of our record of success in terms of economic and social contributions and we look forward to building on our success for many years to come with the help of our industry partners and exceptional team,” said Lorenz Hassenstein, President and CEO at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Many of the 21,000 events elevated Toronto’s global reputation by shining a spotlight on key sectors, and numerous chose the MTCC as their first Canadian venue. Recent examples include Global Spine Congress (GSC) and Rehab Week. Events hosted range from high-profile, including the G20 and International Aids Conference, to popular consumer shows, corporate meetings, galas, theatre events, and film and TV shoots.

Aside from economic impact, the MTCC continues to leave a social legacy in Toronto. To date, the centre has donated 340,000 meals to local food rescue organizations, including TDSB’s Student Nutrition Program and the Daily Bread Food Bank. The MTCC has also been a leader in sustainability, which represents a core principle of its business. The facility diverts 90% of its waste from landfill and represents the first convention centre in Canada to offer clean renewable power.

Economic and Social Impact

• $7.8 billion created in economic impact.

• $2.3 billion in taxes generated.

• Over 340,000 meals donated to local organizations and food banks.

• 90% of waste from events diverted from landfill.

Top Firsts

• First convention centre in Canada to offer clean renewable power.

• First convention centre in the world to host a G7 and G20 summit.

• First convention centre in North America to reduce the C02 emissions during the delivery move-in process for trade and public shows.• Many international conventions selected the MTCC as their first Canadian venue.



-30-

About the Metro Toronto Convention Centre

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre is Canada’s number one convention and trade show facility. Over the past 35 years, the Centre has hosted over 21,000 events and has added $7.8 billion in direct spending economic impact to the community. For further information, please visit www.mtccc.com.

Attachments

Melanie Wade Metro Toronto Convention Centre 4165858504 mwade@mtccc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.