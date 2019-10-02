Invaluable Welcomes Renowned Auction House Bonhams

Leading online auction marketplace now boasts four of the world’s top five auction houses

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invaluable , the world’s leading online marketplace for fine art, antiques and collectibles, today announced that Bonhams, one of the world’s most historic and renowned auctioneers of fine art, antiques, motor cars and jewelry, is joining its global marketplace.



The long-term partnership agreement with Bonhams means Invaluable now features four of the top five auction houses in the world – Sotheby’s, Phillips and Poly Group fill out that list, said CEO Rob Weisberg.

“We’re very proud to partner with Bonhams, one of the world’s most historic and prestigious auction houses that consistently offers unique and compelling objects for sale,” said Weisberg.

“Invaluable is the largest source of high-quality, high-value online bidders in the market today. They’re enthusiastic collectors who spend more to win the items they’re passionate about. We look forward to bringing that strength to Bonhams to help drive its success,” he added.

Bonhams Executive Chairman, Bruno Vinciguerra, said, “Bonhams is excited by the reach of Invaluable and by what their presence can do to further our sales strategy. Invaluable has an unrivalled bidder base internationally and a proven ability to generate new bidders for auctioneers.”

Bonhams will begin the Invaluable partnership on Oct. 3 with sales of Modern & Contemporary African Art and Post-War & Contemporary Art at its flagship New Bond Street saleroom. Pre-sale bidding is now open on Invaluable. Bonhams will list and webcast a majority of its sales in London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Hong Kong on Invaluable for the first time.

Bonhams was founded in London is 1793. Today, it offers more than 400 sales a year spanning 60 different categories – from fine art, antiques, and jewelry to rare motor cars.

Invaluable works with 5,000 auction houses, with more than 3 million unique visitors a month and more than $10 billion in items listed. Last year, Invaluable sold a record half-million lots, up 20% over the previous year and up more than 130% over the previous five years. Live auction sales and unique buyers continue to grow this year.

For more information on Invaluable, please visit www.Invaluable.com

About Invaluable

Invaluable is the world’s leading online marketplace for buying fine art, antiques and collectibles. Working with more than 5,000 of the world’s premier auction houses, dealers and galleries, Invaluable helps buyers from nearly 200 countries connect with the things they love. With best-in-class online bidding technology, along with a fixed-price retail platform, Invaluable provides sellers with e-commerce and marketing solutions, as well as auction management software. Headquartered in Boston, Invaluable also has offices in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium and Australia. For more information, visit www.invaluable.com or follow us on Twitter at @InvaluableLive.

About Bonhams

Bonhams, founded in 1793, is one of the world's largest and most renowned auctioneers, offering fine art and antiques, motor cars and jewellery. The main salerooms are in London, New York, Los Angeles and Hong Kong, with auctions also held in Knightsbridge, Edinburgh, Paris, San Francisco and Sydney. With a worldwide network of offices and regional representatives in 22 countries, Bonhams offers advice and valuation services in 60 specialist areas. For a full list of forthcoming auctions, plus details of Bonhams specialist departments, please visit bonhams.com .

Contact

Andrew Gully

agully@invaluable.com

m. 978.886.3200



