Gilbarco Veeder-Root Enables Payment Options for EV Charging

/EIN News/ -- GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) business, announced today the availability of payment options for the Veefil RT-50kW EV chargers manufactured by Tritium. These payment methods are continuing Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s commitment to making EV charging broadly accessible to all parts of the convenience industry.

Outdoor payment is accomplished through the integration of a credit card reader that allows EV customers to pay at the charger using their debit or credit cards or through contactless methods such as Google Pay and Apple Pay. These credit card readers provide EV consumers with a familiar payment experience, allowing C-Stores to reach the broadest base of customers possible. The credit card reader allows all consumers to use EV chargers without requiring an EV charging network membership.

In-store payment options allow C-Store operators to control chargers on site in a unique way. Unlike charging solutions that require a membership, in-store payment options work alongside the point-of-sale (POS) terminal to allow any consumer to charge their vehicle. Agnostic of the POS, in-store payment allows all retailers to accept indoor payment for EV charging. This provides the added advantage of driving in-store sales by bringing EV charger customers into the store, increasing C-Store revenue.

“Our extensive research shows that EV drivers want to be able to pay for charging similar to how they pay at the pump. Our indoor and outdoor payment options now allow consumers to do just that,” Deepesh Nayanar, Global Head e-Mobility, Gilbarco Veeder-Root, stated.

R.L. Vallee is an early adopter of these technologies. Skip Potter, an IT Manager at the company, says that EV Charging is critical to the future of the c-store business.

“Partnering with Gilbarco Veeder-Root to deploy rapid charging with indoor and outdoor payment capability prepares us to serve the broadest possible range of customers, including those who chose EV, and positions us well as EV charging at C-Stores becomes more prevalent,” he said.

To learn more about how you can start your journey into the EV market, please visit www.gilbarco.com/e-mobility.

ABOUT GILBARCO VEEDER-ROOT

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco Veeder-Root has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, point-of-sale systems, payment solutions, tank gauges, retail software development and integration and fleet management systems. For more information, please visit: www.gilbarco.com

ABOUT TRITIUM

Tritium is a fast-moving technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles (EV). Established in Australia in 2001, to provide power-electronic systems and battery energy-storage applications, it launched its first DC fast charger (Veefil-RT) in 2014, since when it has become a leading global supplier, with installations in 26 countries. The US is one of Tritium’s major markets and it opened a manufacturing, R&D and sales facility in Torrance, California in 2017. Its products are Buy America compliant and Tritium’s Veefil-RT 50kW fast charger is currently installed on EV charging networks on major routes across the US. In Europe, Tritium holds around 50% of the Norwegian market and around 15% of the wider European market for 50kW rapid chargers. Customers include Charge.net.nz, EDF Lumins, Fortum, Grønn Kontakt, IONITY, Proterra and Stromnetz. Tritium’s headquarters and main manufacturing plant is in Australia and it has a further facility in Amsterdam, servicing the European market. For more information, please visit: www.tritium.com.au

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a diversified industrial growth company comprised of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. With 2017 revenues of $6.7 billion, Fortive’s well-known brands hold leading positions in field instrumentation, transportation, sensing, product realization, automation and specialty, and franchise distribution. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 26,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information, please visit: www.fortive.com.

Attachment

Chris Zona Gilbarco Veeder-Root christopher.zona@gilbarco.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.