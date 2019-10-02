Donald Harrell appointed MD & COO of Willis Re Specialty

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Re, the reinsurance business of leading global advisory, broking and solutions company Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), today announces the appointment, with immediate effect, of Donald Harrell as Managing Director & Chief Operating Officer of Willis Re Specialty.



Harrell joins with more than 25 years’ broking and underwriting experience in the speciality insurance sector. His most recent role was Head of International Insurance at Aspen Insurance and Active Underwriter of its Lloyd’s Syndicate 4711. Previous appointments include Senior Vice President of Liberty International Underwriters in New York, and 16 years with AIG and C.V. Starr. He began his career in London as a marine and energy broker for Bain Hogg.

Harrell’s new responsibilities include expansion of Willis Re’s International Specialty business, management of Willis Re Specialty’s day-to-day operations, systems, processes, and controls, and provision of executive-level leadership and support through the client retention and acquisition processes. He is based in London and reports to Graeme Moore, CEO of Willis Re Specialty.

Commenting on the appointment, Moore said: “We are delighted to have attracted a market figure with the experience and credentials that Don brings to the table. His track record in management and business development is first class, and his knowledge of the marine and energy sector in particular will be of exceptional value to Willis Re at this time of market upheaval in that important class. Meanwhile his transatlantic experience during a career divided between London and New York, spanning both Lloyd’s and the company markets, will be a powerful asset for Willis Re and our clients.”

Harrell said: “I am very excited to join Willis Re at a time when the business is growing and investing in client advocacy, analytics, and consulting. This new challenge also marks my return to the broking side of the specialty insurance business, where I started out. The global market is moving through a time of positive change, and I look forward to supporting Willis Re as it builds on its leadership role in the evolving international specialty risk sector.”

About Willis Re

One of the world's leading reinsurance brokers, Willis Re is known for its world-class analytics capabilities, which it combines with its reinsurance expertise in a seamless, integrated offering that can help clients increase the value of their businesses. Willis Re serves the risk management and risk transfer needs of a diverse, global client base that includes all of the world's top insurance and reinsurance carriers as well as national catastrophe schemes in many countries around the world. The broker's global team of experts offers services and advice that can help clients make better reinsurance decisions and negotiate optimum terms. For more information, visit willistowerswatson.com/Solutions/reinsurance

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has over 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas – the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com

Contacts:

Media

Annie Roberts: +44 20 3124 7080 | Annie.Roberts@willistowerswatson.com

Investors

Rich Keefe: +1 215 246 3961 | Rich.Keefe@willistowerswatson.com



