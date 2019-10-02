Celldex Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Data Presentations

/EIN News/ -- HAMPTON, N.J., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) announced today that multiple Company drug development programs will be the subject of presentations at upcoming medical and scientific conferences.

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 34th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference Programs (SITC 2019), November 6-10 in National Harbor, Maryland

CDX-1140: The abstract (Abstract ID: P827) entitled, “Phase 1 study of the CD40 agonist monoclonal antibody (mAb) CDX-1140 alone and in combination with CDX-301 (rhFLT3L) in patients with advanced cancers” will be presented in a poster presentation by Rachel Sanborn, MD, Co-director of the Thoracic Oncology Program and Leader of the Phase 1 Trials Program at Providence Cancer Institute and a lead investigator in this study, on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm ET. Michael Yellin, MD, Vice President of Clinical Science at Celldex will also present a talk entitled CD40: A Target for Systemic Immune Modulation at the Workshop on Intratumoral Immunomodulation on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 3:00 pm ET.

CDX-527: The abstract (Abstract ID: P700) entitled, “Combining CD27 costimulation and PD-1 blockade into a bispecific antibody improves T cell activation and anti-tumor activity over combination of individual antibodies” will be presented in a poster presentation by Tibor Keler, PhD, Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Celldex, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm ET. This program will also be highlighted in a short talk by Dr. Keler during the preconference program session “Novel Multi-Targeted Therapeutic Platforms” on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 4:45 pm ET.

American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting, November 7-11 in Houston, Texas

CDX-0159: The abstract (Abstract ID: 8071) entitled, “CDX-0159, An Anti-KIT Monoclonal Antibody, As A Modulator of Mast Cell-related Diseases” has been accepted for presentation by Richard Gedrich, PhD, Executive Director of Translational Medicine at Celldex, in the Distinguished Industry Oral Abstract Session on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 4:35 pm CT.

Copies of these presentations will be made available on the Celldex website after presentation.

