Minuteman Press Reports Very Positive Results from Franchise Business Review 2019 Independent Franchisee Satisfaction Survey

New Survey Shows Minuteman Press Franchise Owners Are Highly Satisfied with the Performance of the Industry-Leading Marketing and Printing Franchise

/EIN News/ -- FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minuteman Press International , the world’s leading design, marketing, and printing franchise, is proud to announce the results of their September 2019 franchisee satisfaction survey conducted by independent franchise research firm Franchise Business Review. View the full report here at https://minutemanpressfranchise.com/franchisee-satisfaction-report .



After sending to all active franchisees in the U.S. and collecting and analyzing results from 184 participants, Minuteman Press International received an overall 4.1 out of 5 Franchisee Satisfaction Index (FSI) rating measured across eight key categories including Training & Support, Franchise System, Leadership, Core Values, Franchisee Community, Self-Evaluation, Financial Opportunity, and General Satisfaction.

Minuteman Press ranked especially high in Core Values , achieving a 4.4 out of 5 FSI rating measuring Trust, Respect, Honesty & Integrity, and (whether or not the franchisor) Cares About My Success. “We are very happy with the results of the September 2019 survey. Our FSI score has increased each time and that is very reassuring to see. Knowing that approximately 93% of people who filled out the survey said they agree or strongly agree they enjoy operating the business is also encouraging. Our staff takes a lot of pride in continuing the advancement and improvement of our franchise system and of course we take tremendous pride in listening to and supporting our owners. This survey proves that and really helps us move forward together,” says Nick Titus, Minuteman Press International VP of Marketing.

Nick explains further, “This is the third time we have worked with Franchise Business Review. These independent surveys have been very beneficial to our organization in a multitude of ways. The responses we get from our owners enable us to stop problems before they even start or prevent small issues from becoming bigger challenges. The Franchise Business Review survey enables us to continue building relationships with our owners and boost overall system-wide communications. We have made many improvements to our franchise system as a direct result of owner feedback from these surveys. For example:

We’ve created and internal online networking forum where owners and corporate staff can converse and ask each other questions on anything from future equipment purchases and pricing to marketing techniques.



We have created new marketing initiatives and programs from suggestions owners have made.



We have even made additions and enhancements to FLEX, our proprietary pricing and management software that is exclusive to Minuteman Press franchise owners.”

“We are pleased to continue to partner with the Minuteman Press team to measure satisfaction and validation among their franchisees,” says Michelle Rowan, CFE, President & COO of Franchise Business Review. “Our research with thousands of brands shows that franchise satisfaction dips when brands are experiencing growth. The MPI team is focused on support as they bring new franchisees on board. Aligning operations and development teams is the best way to establish and grow responsible and strong brands, and we congratulate MPI on the work they are doing to drive performance.”

Minuteman Press International utilizes Franchise Business Review approximately every two years to conduct independent franchisee satisfaction surveys. Nick says, “We feel that doing the FBR survey every other year works well for us. It gives us time to implement items that the majority of owners have requested or suggested and it’s not overbearing to our franchisees. We conduct our own internal surveys throughout the course of each year and we don’t want to take too much of their time since they have their businesses to run.”

Franchising for over 40 years, Minuteman Press International has grown to nearly 1,000 franchises system-wide. Minuteman Press franchise owners are business-minded individuals who are active in their local communities and help other businesses grow. Thanks to Minuteman Press' comprehensive franchise training and ongoing local support programs, prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise. The benefits of franchising with Minuteman Press also include their unique royalty incentive program, easy to use Minuteman Press FLEX software , continued research and development of products and services, and much more.

Nick concludes, “Like any reputable franchise system, Minuteman Press has a vested interest in the success of our owners. We make money on the centers’ success and on royalties, and anything that we can do to improve our owners’ success and improve our system is a benefit to everyone involved. Ultimately, the FBR survey is valuable in helping us assess where we are today and gives us more vital feedback that will help us determine where we’d like to go in the future.”

For more information about Minuteman Press franchise opportunities, visit https://minutemanpressfranchise.com .

About Minuteman Press International

Minuteman Press International is the number one rated business marketing and printing franchise that offers world class training and unparalleled ongoing local support. At Minuteman Press, We Are The Modern Printing Industry™ providing high quality products and services that meet the needs of today's business professionals and go way beyond ink on paper. Today, our centers offer innovative branding solutions and produce custom designs, promotional products, branded apparel, direct mail marketing, large format printing (banners and posters), signs and graphics, and much more. Prior experience is not necessary to own and operate a successful Minuteman Press franchise.

