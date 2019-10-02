Sauce Labs Announces First Wave of Speakers for SauceCon 2020; Early-Bird Registration Now Open

Leading automation experts headline premier annual user conference for continuous testing

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs, Inc. , provider of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted continuous testing cloud, today announced the first wave of confirmed speakers for SauceCon 2020 , with a diverse group of automated testing experts and practitioners set to present at the premier annual user conference for continuous testing. The company also officially opened early-bird registration for prospective attendees.



On the heels of its largest audience ever in 2019, SauceCon returns to Austin, Texas from April 28-29, 2020, with an additional day of optional hands-on training and workshops on April 27. The first wave of confirmed speakers for SauceCon 2020 includes keynote addresses from Aled Miles, recently appointed CEO of Sauce Labs, and Diego Lo Giudice, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester Research. Prospective attendees can now purchase early-bird tickets online and secure a spot in one of the limited-seating workshops.

“We’re thrilled to have so many accomplished automated testing experts and practitioners already confirmed to present at SauceCon 2020, and are especially excited to have Diego back by popular demand to deliver a keynote address,” said Terri Avnaim, CMO, Sauce Labs. “What sets SauceCon apart is an agenda that offers practical, hands-on insight to help testing practitioners automate testing at enterprise scale, and that will again be the case in 2020.”

Content for SauceCon 2020 will focus on the themes and challenges impacting today’s automated testing practitioners. Whether they’re beginners just getting started with automated testing, experienced practitioners looking to scale testing across their organization, or automation experts seeking tips and tricks for optimization in the mobile era, practitioners will find a wide range of sessions that align with where they are on their continuous testing journeys. Additional speakers of note already confirmed include:

Richard Bradshaw, Head of the Ministry of Testing

Jenny Bramble, Software Test Engineer, WillowTree

Titus Fortner, Senior Solutions Architect, Sauce Labs

Ashley Hunsberger, Director of Release Engineering, Blackboard

Angie Jones, Senior Developer Advocate, Applitools

Marcus Merrell, Director of Technical Services, Sauce Labs

Wim Selles, Solutions Architect, Sauce Labs

Hilary Weaver-Robb, Software Quality Assurance Architect, Quicken Loans

The call for additional presenters for SauceCon 2020 remains open through November 3, 2019.

SauceCon brings together the Sauce Labs user community and continuous testing experts from around the world. It provides attendees with practical learnings and live coding examples they can put into practice immediately in their own organizations. Following record attendance in 2019 , more than 600 automated testing leaders, experts, and practitioners are expected to attend to share best practices and network with industry peers.

For more information or to register to attend, visit the SauceCon 2020 website.

About Sauce Labs

Sauce Labs ensures the world’s leading apps and websites work flawlessly on every browser, OS and device. Its award-winning Continuous Testing Cloud provides development and quality teams with instant access to the test coverage, scalability, and analytics they need to rapidly deliver a flawless digital experience. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by Toba Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Centerview Capital Technology, IVP, Adams Street Partners and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

Media Contact

Scott Desiere

scott.desiere@saucelabs.com

(619) 952-3758

Twitter: @ScottDesiere



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.