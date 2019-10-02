Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) to Sell Aryaka End-to-End Global SD-WAN in All Major Theaters Worldwide

GCI Inks Agreement with Aryaka, the #1 Fully-Managed Global SD-WAN Provider

/EIN News/ -- OLDSMAR, Fla., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI), a global Managed IT Lifecycle services and solutions company, today announced that it is now authorized to offer its extensive customer base, Aryaka’s Global Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solutions within the US, EMEA, APAC and LATAM.



Headquartered in San Mateo, CA, Aryaka delivers high-performance SD-WAN service for the cloud-first era. Integrating multi-cloud connectivity, application acceleration and optimization, security, last-mile management and network-wide visibility within its secure, global private network, Aryaka’s points of presence (POP) currently serve over 7,000 sites in 63 countries.

Software Defined Wide Area Networks allow efficient expansion and support of enterprise workloads, solve hardware-centric and proprietary considerations and are well suited to keep pace with technology innovations.

“GCI is excited to bring Aryaka SD-WAN solutions to our customers,” said Jim Bradshaw, Chairman and CEO at Global Convergence. “There are tremendous synergies between our companies, and emerging network technologies that offer hardware-independence provide tremendous opportunity for business agility, faster deployment and turn-up, better performance and greatly reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for our clients.”

“Aryaka is very pleased to work with Global Convergence, whose global hybrid and ‘Day-2’ Managed Services along with their in-country capabilities, strongly complement our business growth strategies,” said Olen Scott, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels at Aryaka.

About Aryaka

Aryaka delivers the #1 fully-managed, end-to-end global SD-WAN service for the cloud-first era. Aryaka's unique technology integrates multi-cloud connectivity, application optimization, security, last-mile management and visibility into an SLA-driven OPEX-only solution that provides unmatched agility and improved TCO for the global enterprise.

About Global Convergence, Inc.

Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) is a global Managed IT Lifecycle Services and Solutions company that specializes in resolving complex digital transformation challenges within geographically dispersed, mission-critical networks. GCI provides seamless IT support services worldwide, including within the most challenging regions around the globe. GCI maintains the following international industry certifications for quality, security and compliance: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type II Attestation. Additionally, GCI has certified for the EU-US Privacy Shield Framework program.

To learn more, visit www.globalconvergence.com , or follow us at LinkedIn and Twitter .

Global Convergence, Inc. Ann Schaner Marketing (813) 925-6044



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.