SmarTech Analysis Launches New Data Product Addressing Parts Produced by Additive Manufacturing

/EIN News/ -- CROZET, Va., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry analyst firm SmarTech Analysis today announced a new data product geared towards addressing the critical metric of additively manufactured parts produced. SmarTech’s Additive Manufacturing Applications Market Analysis Report is a first of its kind analysis looking into how the world's users of both private and publicly accessible additive manufacturing machines are being utilized by providing a market forecast and valuation on the market value of top applications in the world of additive manufacturing in professional and industrial use environments.

The data is set to be released the week of October 21 2019.



Additional details including data breakout are available at https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/additive-manufactured-parts-produced/

About the Report:

This database and study tracks and reports on volumes of additively manufactured parts being produced today across numerous key industries, including parts produced by various AM service providers as well as private OEMs and suppliers in each market, split amongst the currently identified and expected future leading use cases for various AM technologies.

Users of this report and database will have access to forecast projections and current-day estimates of the volumes and total market value of all parts produced via AM in a given industry, within various print technologies, material types, and, most importantly, part functionality and type. Those stakeholders with an interest in evaluating various key use cases for specific types of AM technology, AM materials, or broader end-user markets, will be able to utilize this database to help identify market strategies to guide product development and go-to-market in the ever growing world of additive.



“As the additive manufacturing business moves towards more wide-spread production basis, it is crucial for stakeholders to be able to identify addressable markets and implement strategies to guide product development and drive go-to-market efforts,” says Scott Dunham, VP of Research at SmarTech Analysis. “This unique data product was developed to support clients looking for deeper reporting and analysis of machine outputs beyond simple prototyping, tooling and parts metrics.”

SmarTech has previously provided opportunity analysis in the areas of sales of additive manufacturing systems, additive manufacturing materials, software, and outsourced production services. This database and report expand the universe of market opportunity analysis for additive manufacturing to cover the total and forecasted addressable markets for specific additively manufactured parts and part categories.

The database includes, but is not limited to, the listing of specific coverages for part and part categories shown in the table below. Each of these areas and more are tracked and forecasted by individual supporting print technology, material type, and region.

The database can be purchased as a complete unit or via individual verticals listed below:

Aerospace

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Dental

Energy

General Industry

Medical

Others

About SmarTech Analysis

Since 2013 SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. Our company has a client roster that includes the largest 3D printer firms, materials firms and investors in the 3DP/AM sector. For more details on our company go to www.smartechanalysis.com.

Contact

Robert Nolan

(804) 938-0030

rob@smartechpublishing.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.