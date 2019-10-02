Anomali Announces New Preferred Partner Tier

Customers Receive Freemium Threat Feed and Infrastructure Technology Integrations

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali , a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, today announced that the Anomali Preferred Partner Program for the Anomali APP Store has added a new freemium tier. The announcement was made during Detect 19, the company’s fourth annual user conference.



Anomali ThreatStream customers integrate feeds via the click of a mouse. Partners participating in the new tier include:

DomainTools Iris APP: The DomainTools Iris APP delivers a subset of DomainTools’ industry-leading domain and DNS-based threat intelligence, together with pivot capability and domain risk score, directly to analysts via the Anomali ThreatStream platform. This integration enables rapid in-context assessments of domain name observables and discovery of connected domains that share the same IP, hostname, or SSL certificate hash.

Farsight Security®: Farsight DNSDB® improves the speed, accuracy and global view of your digital investigations for faster risk mitigation and prevention. The industry's largest historical passive DNS database, Farsight DNSDB® enables security professionals to start with a suspicious domain name or IP address and quickly uncover related DNS-related assets of a malicious infrastructure. This complimentary offering provides a no-delay, no-hassle opportunity to see how it can improve the security of your organization.

Flashpoint: Flashpoint technical intelligence reports help users determine additional tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs), and threat actors’ motivations associated with their investigations. Analysts identify technical intelligence across Flashpoint collections before it shows up in traditional network and endpoint tools, providing context around the activity and intended impact of malicious code.

Intel471: Intel471's Malware Intelligence leverages its internal malware emulation framework to provide ongoing coverage and near-realtime monitoring of malware activity at the command and control (C2) level. This provides a stream of high-fidelity and timely indicators that can be operationalized out of the box within customer environments while also allowing intelligence analysts to proactively monitor and track state changes in malware activity in order to gain an ongoing understanding of the latest crimeware campaigns.

ReversingLabs Titanium Platform: ReversingLabs File Intelligence Evaluation Bundle, providing enrichment, hunting and response, gives Anomali customers access to the award-winning Titanium Platform file reputation services to deliver actionable threat intelligence directly to the Anomali ThreatStream console.

Sixgill: Sixgill provides contextualized threat intelligence automatically gathered from the broadest coverage of deep, dark, and surface web sources. By correlating intelligence with organizational assets, Sixgill feeds automatically alert users of imminent and emerging threats, in seconds.

Anomali partners deliver threat feeds spanning all layers of web and integrations into leading security infrastructure technologies. The Anomali partner ecosystem now includes more than 50 members and 1,000-plus open source and proprietary threat feeds.

To learn more about the Anomali Preferred Partner Program and the new tier, visit: https://www.anomali.com/company/partners

About Anomali

AnomaliⓇ delivers intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions. Anomali AltitudeTM platform solutions include Anomali ThreatStreamⓇ, Anomali MatchTM, and Anomali LensTM. Private enterprises and public organizations use Anomali to harnesses threat data, information, and intelligence to make effective cybersecurity decisions that reduce risk and strengthen defenses. The Anomali partner program provides access to threat feeds from all layers of the web and delivers seamless integrations into leading security infrastructure technologies. The Anomali Threat Research Team provides actionable threat intelligence that helps customers, partners and the overall security community to detect and mitigate the most serious threats to their organizations. Anomali customers include more than 350 global organizations, many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, and large government and defense organizations around the world. Founded in 2013, it is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com

Contact:

Joe Franscella

News Media Relations

+1-209-597-6656

jfranscella@anomali.com



