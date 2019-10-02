Anomali, Symantec Announce Strategic Partnership

Cybersecurity Providers Help Meet Global Demand for Threat Intelligence Driven Solutions

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anomali , a leader in intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions, and Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world’s leading cybersecurity company, today announced a strategic partnership to meet global demand for threat intelligence-driven solutions. The partnership expands availability of innovations that harness threat data, information and intelligence to drive effective cybersecurity decisions that strengthen defensives and reduce risk. The announcement was made during Detect 2019, Anomali’s fourth annual user conference.



According to the Symantec Internet Security Threat Report 2019 (ISTR V24), ransomware, phishing, supply chain, and web attacks are among the many security risks which are increasing in frequency and severity. Organizations struggle to defend themselves against growing numbers of threats for numerous reasons, including a lack of knowledge about adversaries. To reduce the odds of falling victim to threat actors, enterprises are demanding access to technologies and services that leverage threat data, information, and intelligence to inform them of when they are under attack, who is attacking them, and how to respond effectively.

“Threat actors frequently know all about their victims’ networks, whereas their targets often know very little about their attackers. This situation has given adversaries an unfair advantage,” said Hugh Njemanze, Anomali CEO. “Our partnership with Symantec delivers an entirely new layer of intelligence to a wider set of customers, giving them a deeper understanding of the varied threats they are up against.”

“Symantec’s industry standing as a cyber security leader is recognized around the world, as its solutions protect a variety of environments – from enterprises, to government agencies, to consumer devices,” said Adam Bromwich, SVP & GM, Endpoint Solutions, Symantec. “By partnering with Anomali, our customer base will have access, via the Anomali technology, to the same tools and actor intelligence Symantec’s threat experts use every day to uncover targeted and advanced attacks.”

About Anomali

AnomaliⓇ delivers intelligence-driven cybersecurity solutions. Anomali Altitude™ platform solutions include Anomali ThreatStreamⓇ, Anomali Match™, and Anomali Lens™. Private enterprises and public organizations use Anomali to harnesses threat data, information, and intelligence to make effective cybersecurity decisions that reduce risk and strengthen defenses. The Anomali partner program provides access to threat feeds from all layers of the web and delivers seamless integrations into leading security infrastructure technologies. The Anomali Threat Research Team provides actionable threat intelligence that helps customers, partners and the overall security community to detect and mitigate the most serious threats to their organizations. Anomali customers include more than 350 global organizations, many of the Global 2000 and Fortune 500, and large government and defense organizations around the world. Founded in 2013, it is backed by leading venture firms including GV, Paladin Capital Group, Institutional Venture Partners, and General Catalyst. Learn more at www.anomali.com .

