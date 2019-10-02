Parallels Mac Management 8 for Microsoft SCCM Launches with Support for Apple Volume Purchase Program (VPP)

Custom inventory reporting, large and complex Active Directory structure support, and new MDM task sequencing make it easier than ever for IT admins to control both Mac and PC computers on one infrastructure

BELLEVUE, Wash., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parallels ( parallels.com/about ), a global leader in cross-platform solutions, today unveiled the newest version of Parallels® Mac Management for Microsoft SCCM (parallels.com/mac-management). Version 8 features new management improvements, including support for Apple VPP, custom inventory reporting, IPv6 support, Active Directory (AD) Red Forest design support and new mobile device management (MDM) task sequencing that streamlines workflows and increases automation.



“Microsoft SCCM is the gold standard for IT leaders to control and manage PC environments,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support at Parallels. “Today’s release of Parallels Mac Management 8 brings IT admins new automation, features and customizations that further streamline control and management of Mac and PC computers through a single pane of glass. Best of all, there’s no additional infrastructure needed—admins can quickly add this cost-effective plugin to SCCM to secure networks from unmanaged Mac devices.”

Bringing Apple VPP Support to SCCM

Parallels Mac Management 8 now features support for Apple VPP, which will automate deployment and inventory of company-owned App Store applications, managing them using the familiar SCCM application deployment framework.

Based on the Apple MDM protocol, Apple VPP requires the Parallels MDM server and is enabled by adding one or more VPP tokens to Parallels Mac Management. After the VPP token is downloaded from the Apple Business Manager portal, VPP applications (for example, Microsoft Word for Mac) are pulled into Microsoft SCCM where they are manually pushed by admins to their respective users for secure installation.

New Control, Automation and Security Features

Custom inventory reporting : Now IT admins can tailor inventory data for comprehensive asset management, extending the granularity of IT assets control by reporting more detailed information. Scripts can now be deployed to Mac computers to collect and report custom inventory data to SCCM, removing cumbersome review steps for IT admins.



: Now IT admins can tailor inventory data for comprehensive asset management, extending the granularity of IT assets control by reporting more detailed information. Scripts can now be deployed to Mac computers to collect and report custom inventory data to SCCM, removing cumbersome review steps for IT admins. IPv6 support: Enables IT admins to take advantage of modern network architecture and identify computers on SCCM more quickly and reduce router processing. To maintain flexibility for customers, Parallels is maintaining support for mixed IPv6 and IPv4 networks.



Enables IT admins to take advantage of modern network architecture and identify computers on SCCM more quickly and reduce router processing. To maintain flexibility for customers, Parallels is maintaining support for mixed IPv6 and IPv4 networks. Active Directory (AD) Red Forest Design Support: Parallels Mac Management 8 features support for AD Red Forest Design, bringing highly secure AD architecture to SCCM admins.



Parallels Mac Management 8 features support for AD Red Forest Design, bringing highly secure AD architecture to SCCM admins. “Install Configuration Profile using MDM” Task Sequence Step: IT managers can now install a configuration profile using MDM through non-OSD task sequences, simplifying software deployment by ensuring required KEXTs are approved strictly prior to application installation.

Availability and Pricing

Parallels Mac Management 8 is available today, with pricing starting at US$45 annually per Mac. Its features and details are available online at parallels.com/mac-management . Additionally, Parallels Desktop® for Mac Business Edition ( parallels.com/business ), the simplest and most secure way to provide Windows applications to employees with Mac computers, can be added to Parallels Mac Management.

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it possible and simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers take advantage of the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, iOS, Android or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications wherever they may be—local, remote, in the private datacenter or in the cloud. Parallels, a business unit of Corel, has offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Visit parallels.com/about for more information.

About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications—including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels® and WinZip®—to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit corel.com.

