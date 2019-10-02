IGAE reiterates war against corruption in Angola

Lisbon, ANGOLA, October 2 - General Inspector of the State Administration, Sebastião Gunza, declared in Lisbon, Portugal, that the fight against corruption in Angola will continue regardless of who is involved.,

''Willy-nilly, the fight against corruption won’t stop. It does not matter the players. Whether they are here now or those to come in 100 years,'' he said in remarks to the press on Sunday at the end of a working visit to Portugal.

For the head of the General Inspection of the State Administration (IGAE), more than fighting corruption, it is essential to cooperate with the institutions in a preventive framework.

In his visit to Portugal, after being to Sweden, Sebastião Gunza defended a greater focus on the technical and technological training of professionals in the sector, as it will facilitate the detection of corruption practices.

The fight against corruption and impunity is the “banner” of the government of President João Lourenço, who last Thursday (26) completed two years at the helm of the Angolan State.

