Remediant Wins Second Consecutive Award in Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remediant Inc. , a leading provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) software, today announced that its SecureONE product was awarded the CyberSecurity Breakthrough “Privileged Access Management (PAM) Solution of the Year” for the second consecutive year. CyberSecurity Breakthrough is a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market.



Year over year, the most used attack method to breach organizations is to compromise administrator accounts and move laterally in the network. According to the 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report , “use of stolen credentials” is the number one attack vector for breaches. Legacy PAM solutions have been on the market for more than 20 years and they all take the same approach — protecting a password. Historical breach data indicates that something is not aligning solutions with the problem and a new, modern architecture is the only way to protect critical data and stop lateral movement.

“Our company was founded on the principle of evolving privileged access management to better secure regulated industries and modern enterprises,” said Tim Keeler, founder & CEO, Remediant. “It’s this same principle of providing a new PAM solution that is easy to deploy and easy to use that has helped our customers better protect their critical data and efficiently allocate resources. 2019 has been an amazing year for industry recognition and we are thrilled to add another award with this 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough designation.”

Remediant's Privileged Access Security solution, SecureONE , is an agentless, vaultless PAM that combines continuous detection and protection of privileged access changes across the enterprise ecosystem without using network TAPs. Delivering on the concept of removing standing privileges, SecureONE is currently protecting millions of endpoints across all major industry verticals. Visibility and protection are realized in minutes and hours versus years.

With the ability to allocate Just-In-Time Administrator (JITA) rights, SecureONE brings a new level of insight and control over an enterprise's privileged access that wasn't possible before. Since the SecureONE web UI and API leverage multi-factor authentication, even stolen administrator credentials can't be misused. If unauthorized privileged access is detected on a system by the continuous scanner, SecureONE immediately revokes the unauthorized access (self-healing) and sends a detailed alert to the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and Security Operations Center (SOC).

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“We know that attackers are breaching organizations by compromising administrator accounts and then moving laterally in the network, and Remediant created a “break through” platform for protecting an enterprises' privileged access, even when the administrator's credentials are compromised,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “The level of innovation from nominees this year is extremely high, and we are excited to see Remediant rise above the field for a back-to-back 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards in the PAM category.”

About Remediant

Founded in the heart of San Francisco, Remediant leads with innovation, delivering enterprise-class cybersecurity solutions that enable real-time monitoring, Zero Trust protection of privileged accounts and Just-In-Time Administration (JITA) across IT/Security/Cloud ecosystems. We protect organizations from stolen credentials being used against them, which is the #1 attack vector across all breaches. To learn more, please visit: www.remediant.com

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

