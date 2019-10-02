Holland Awarded 2019 Regional LTL Carrier of the Year by Transplace

/EIN News/ -- HOLLAND, Mich., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) -- Holland, the industry leader in Central and Southeastern Next-Day delivery, has been selected by Transplace as one of its two 2019 Regional LTL Carriers of the Year. The award identifies Transplace carriers that have gone above and beyond the call of duty by providing the highest levels of service, embracing technology for improved visibility, and establishing quality relationships. Specific areas of emphasis in the selection process included: on-time service, tender acceptance, claims, SmartWay score, ease of doing business factors such as customer service, responsiveness, accuracy and timeliness of invoicing and status updates.



“We thank Transplace for choosing Holland as one of its 2019 Regional LTL Carriers of the Year. Transplace asks for best-in-class service for its customers and Holland delivers,” said Scott Ware, Holland President and YRCW Chief Network Officer. “Customer satisfaction is only possible when every member of our team comes together to make Next-Day happen. The many hardworking men and women of Holland take pride in delivering the best in service and quality for Transplace and its customers.”

Holland was previously awarded 2016 Regional LTL Carrier of the Year by Transplace. Beyond the important service metrics considered in selecting its winners, Transplace also values the strong, collaborative relationship demonstrated by Holland.

Other awards earned by Holland this year include:

Logistics Management magazine's 2019 Quest for Quality award in South/South Central Regional LTL Carriers

2018 LTL Carrier of the Year from True Value

LTL Inter-Regional Carrier of the Year from Ryder

2019 Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics

2018 Regional LTL Carrier of the Year Award from Echo Global Logistics

2019 Preferred Midwestern LTL Carrier from Total Quality Logistics

2018 Midwest Regional Carrier of the Year from Worldwide Express

2018 Midwest Region LTL Carrier Partner of the Year from Unishippers Global Logistics

About Holland

Holland has long been recognized for delivering reliable next-day service lanes in its territory and annually records some of the lowest claim ratios in the industry. Founded in Holland, Michigan, in 1929, Holland provides industry-leading, on-time reliability for less-than-truckload shipments in the Central and Southeastern United States and Eastern Canada. YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland , New Penn , Reddaway and YRC Freight , as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics .

