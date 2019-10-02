Reddaway Chosen 2019 Regional LTL Carrier of the Year by Transplace

/EIN News/ -- TUALATIN, Ore., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: YRCW) -- Reddaway, an industry-leading less-than-truckload (LTL) service provider in the Western United States and Canada, has been selected by Transplace as one of its two 2019 Regional LTL Carriers of the Year. The award identifies Transplace carriers that have gone above and beyond the call of duty by providing the highest levels of service, embracing technology for improved visibility, and establishing quality relationships. Specific areas of emphasis in the selection process included: on-time service, tender acceptance, claims, SmartWay score, ease of doing business factors such as customer service, responsiveness, accuracy and timeliness of invoicing and status updates.



“We are grateful to Transplace for selecting Reddaway as one of its 2019 Regional LTL Carriers of the Year. Transplace asks for best-in-class service for its customers and Team Reddaway delivers,” said Bob Stone, President of Reddaway. “Our service commitment to excellence is only possible by the hard work and dedication of Team Reddaway. We recognize and thank each member of Team Reddaway for doing what it takes to Make Next-Day Happen.”

Beyond the important service metrics considered in selecting its winners, Transplace values the strong, collaborative relationship demonstrated by Reddaway.

Other awards earned by Reddaway this year include:

2018 Western Regional LTL Carrier Partner of the Year from Unishipper’s Global Logistics

2018 Carrier of the Year, West Regional from Global Tranz

2018 LTL Carrier of the Year from DHL Supply Chain

2019 Top 100 Trucker by Inbound Logistics

2018 West Coast Regional Carrier of the Year from Worldwide Express

About Reddaway

Reddaway provides reliable Next-Day Delivery throughout the Western United States and parts of Canada. Founded in 1919 in Oregon City, Ore., Reddaway is celebrating its centennial this year (1919-2019). The industry leader operates 49 service centers, employs over 2,800 shipping professionals and boasts an impressive on-time delivery rate. Award-winning service offerings from Reddaway include Guaranteed and Expedited Delivery, Cross-Border Canada shipping, Ocean services to Alaska and Hawaii, Retail, Freeze Protection, and more. With its reliable next-day shipping, a tradition of safety and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Reddaway Makes Next-Day Happen. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW), headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland , New Penn , Reddaway and YRC Freight , as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics .

