Plumas Bancorp Selected for the Sandler O’Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Calif., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ: PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank, is pleased to announce that it has been named to the prestigious Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars Class of 2019. Plumas Bancorp was one of 30 publicly traded banks and thrifts to be recognized.



"The objective of the Sm-All Stars remains the same: to identify the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts in the country," Sandler O'Neill announced. "In doing this, we hope to uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world."

To earn Sm-All Star status, companies needed to have a market capitalization below $2.5 billion, a category that includes 394 depository institutions nationally. Companies were selected based on various financial screening criteria including growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength.

"Plumas Bancorp is pleased and honored to be selected for the Sandler O'Neill Sm-All Stars and to be ranked among the highest performing institutions in the nation," said Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank Director, President & Chief Executive Officer, Andrew J. Ryback. "This significant recognition is a testament to our superior performance and our continued commitment to building a strong franchise for our shareholders, clients, team members, as well as the communities we serve.”

About Sandler O’Neill

Sandler O'Neill is a full-service investment banking firm and broker-dealer focused on the financial services sector. For more information, please visit www.sandleroneill.com.

About Plumas Bancorp

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in northeastern California. The Bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the northern California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in the northern Nevada counties of Washoe and Carson City. The Bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the northern California Counties of Placer and Butte, and one located in the southern Oregon County of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com.

###

Contact: Elizabeth Kuipers Vice President Marketing Manager & Investor Relations Officer Plumas Bank 35 S. Lindan Ave. Quincy, CA 95971 Ph: 530.283.7305 x8912 elizabeth.kuipers@plumasbank.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.