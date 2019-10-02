SMARTPM™ TECHNOLOGIES, INC., SILVER SPONSOR OF GROUNDBREAK 2019, ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PROCORE

SmartPM™ to Seamlessly Provide Automated Project Analytics Within the Procore Platform

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartPM™ Technologies, leading provider of Automated Project Analytics Software for the Construction Industry, announced today they are partnering with Procore, a leading provider of construction management software, to seamlessly provide access to SmartPM’s Analytics Engine directly from within the Procore application. As part of Procore’s newly released Embedded Experience capability SmartPM’s Project Oversight, Process Improvement, and Forensic Delay Analysis capabilities will all be available from the same place Procore users already access their technology tools.

As a Silver Sponsor, SmartPM™ will be exhibiting at Groundbreak 2019 in Booth #436, where they will demonstrate how SmartPM™ technology can be used to analyze project schedules already uploaded into Procore.

“Managing progress, productivity and performance is a daunting task in construction and, with so many moving parts and with little time and resources, it is often abandoned. By automating the scheduling and data management, the SmartPM™ and Procore integration empowers the home office and field teams to be on the same page with planned vs actual budget and timelines--protecting profits,” says Samantha Journey, Business Development Manager at Procore Technologies.

“SmartPM™ has worked tirelessly developing business process automation software to bring next-level project analytics to the construction industry,” said Michael Pink, CEO of SmartPM™ Technologies, Inc. “We have automated analytical processes that are typically performed by high-dollar professional service firms and we couldn’t be more excited to have the ability to offer these analytics directly to Procore’s customer base; Procore has done amazing things for the construction industry and we are honored to be a part of their ecosystem.”

What Customers Are Saying About SmartPM™

“All Construction projects start out well and run well for a while, but schedules can be deceiving by Month Twelve. This just reinforces the importance of using SmartPM™ proactively – as early in the project as possible. This has certainly been our saving grace.” - Ted Lodigensky, Senior Project Manager at Confluent Senior Living

“Using the SmartPM™ system, we are now driving the successful outcome of our projects effectively instead of being fooled by overly aggressive schedules. SmartPM uses the project schedule in a unique way that guides users to understanding all aspects of the project - the good, bad, ugly - and better understanding leads to better outcomes for all parties involved.” - Will Chappell, Former VP of Construction at Wood Partners

“The SmartPM™ analytics platform has been instrumental in helping us better understand project performance and mitigate future risk. The result has been a savings of $700,000 on a single project and the peace of mind that comes with confidently forecasting realistic end dates for every project within our portfolio.” - Ryan Swingruber, VP of Development at Stoneleigh Companies

How SmartPM™ Works

With SmartPM™ project success is achieved through intelligent automation. With just a few clicks of a button, SmartPM™ will automatically analyze and improve Schedule Quality, deliver job site progress in real time, accurately forecast feasible completion dates, and run a complete Delay Analysis in a fraction of the time required by manual processes. With summary dashboards, users can oversee their entire project portfolio from a single view and quickly identify which projects require immediate attention.

The SmartPM™ Platform includes three main components: 1) Project Oversight Analytics to help companies oversee project performance in real time ; 2) Process Improvement Analytics, which is a comprehensive analysis of a company’s historical project data to identify common risk issues, and 3) Forensic Analysis to objectively understand where projects went wrong, who was responsible, and why.

To learn more about how SmartPM™ and Procore are working together, visit Procore’s App Marketplace here.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at www.procore.com.

About SmartPM™

SmartPM™ is a cloud-based project analytics solution designed speciﬁcally to minimize delays and overruns in the commercial construction industry. Unlike other construction software, SmartPM™ is a full-cycle project-based, analytics solution, which provides owners with a 360-degree-view of every project within their portfolio. At its core, SmartPM™ leverages the powerful data contained in construction project schedules as the foundation to managing cost & schedule risk, calculating delays & cost overruns, and predicting & addressing future risk.

SmartPM™ is a dedicated team of industry professionals with, collectively, more than 100 years of experience working in different sectors within commercial real estate and construction. SmartPM™ is passionate about innovation and will continue to push the envelope in achieving significant advancements for project management and oversight automation.

