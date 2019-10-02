OpSec is a Fit for Ringers Gloves

Ringers Gloves Selects OpSec for Global Brand Protection

/EIN News/ -- LANCASTER, Pa., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpSec Security , the global leader in anti-counterfeiting and brand protection solutions, has been selected by Ringers Gloves®, an Ansell Limited Company, to provide authentication for select styles in their line of high performance safety gloves.



Since 1996, Ringers Gloves’ sole focus has been to create high performing, task-specific work gloves to advance hand safety technology. Their unique product lines protect individuals in various industries such as oil & gas, construction, fire & rescue, and tactical services.

OpSec’s solution for Ringers Gloves includes an optical authentication label with a unique identification serial number. Utilizing the OpSec InSight™ platform, the serial number will provide Ringers Gloves with actionable intelligence to verify product authenticity and provide supply chain information regarding product distribution. The OpSec InSight mobile app allows Ringers Gloves and their distributors to receive needed data at their fingertips.

OpSec worked with Ringers Gloves to design the solution in conjunction with their manufacturing, allowing them to increase consumer confidence that they have purchased authentic Ringers Gloves. In addition to supply chain data, Ringers Gloves is offering consumers an opportunity to authenticate their purchase and register their product with the company.

“Ringers Gloves is a great addition to the global brands that work with OpSec for brand protection,” said Richard Cremona, CEO of OpSec Security. “The OpSec InSight platform was developed to help manufacturers like Ringers Gloves achieve greater awareness of their entire supply chain. We look forward to a long running, successful partnership.”

OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for thousands of companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com . Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurity , Facebook and LinkedIn .

Ringers Gloves Authentication Label OpSec’s brand protection solution for Ringers Glovers delivers instant authenticity verification and critical supply chain data.



