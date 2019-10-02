LastPass by LogMeIn Wins “Overall ID Management Solution of the Year” Award in 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM) today announced that its recently introduced LastPass Identity platform has been named the winner of the “Overall ID Management Solution of the Year” award in the 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.



With the rapid rise in cybercrime and today’s complicated security market, many small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) struggle to assess and implement adequate security products that best meet their needs. LastPass Identity is a modern identity platform that provides SMBs with an effective and low-cost way to address employee access, authentication and identity challenges. LastPass Identity creates unified visibility and simple control over every access point to the business with an intuitive access and multifactor authentication experience that works on everything from cloud and mobile apps to legacy on-premise tools.

“What sets LastPass Identity apart to “break through” the crowded field of identity solutions is its ease-of-use, flexibility of integrations, granular control and unified visibility of users from a single solution,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “LastPass Identity eliminates tedious, manual tasks and empowers organizations of any size a high-level of visibility into access security across the business. It’s never been easier for an SMB to roll out identity and access management tools and we are thrilled to recognize LastPass Identity as a 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award winner.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“While we often hear about cyber security incidents involving large enterprises, SMBs are most often at a higher risk of cyberattacks, and our new LastPass Identity platform is built to be easily used by smaller, in-house IT teams who may have limited experience with all-in-one Identity-as-a-Service solutions,” said John Bennett, GM of Identity & Access Management at LogMeIn. “We are honored to be recognized with this 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for delivering a comprehensive security solution for businesses of all sizes.”

About LastPass

For more than 47,000 businesses of all sizes, LastPass reduces friction for employees while increasing control and visibility for IT with an access solution that’s easy to manage and effortless to use. From single sign-on and password management to adaptive authentication, LastPass gives superior control to IT and frictionless access to users. For more information, visit https://lastpass.com .

About LogMeIn, Inc.

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) simplifies how people connect with each other and the world around them to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses. One of the world’s top 10 public SaaS companies, and a market leader in unified communications and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions, LogMeIn has millions of customers spanning virtually every country across the globe. LogMeIn is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts with additional locations in North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

Media Contact

Lauren Christopherson

press@lastpass.com

617-279-2443



