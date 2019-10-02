Aon Programs Selects IVANS to Support National Digital Distribution Strategy

Leading program administrator to automate appetite communications to 32,000 independent agents through IVANS Markets

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, today announced that Aon Programs, a division of Affinity Insurance Services, Inc., the affinity business of Aon plc (NYSE: AON), has selected IVANS Markets as a new, easier way for brokers to access certain niche programs within existing agency management systems. Leveraging IVANS Markets, Aon Programs will communicate its appetite details for K&K Insurance (Sports, Leisure & Entertainment), Ian H. Graham (Community Associations) and Affinity Nonprofits (Nonprofit Organizations), to current and prospective agency partners for new and renewal business.

“Partnering with IVANS Markets represents an incredible opportunity for brokers and for Aon Programs,” said Christine Flannery, Marketing Manager, Aon Programs. “IVANS Markets will bring Aon Programs literally to their fingertips at the moment they’re searching for new and renewal business, which can help them grow and support our growth strategy at the same time.”

IVANS is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, and agencies. IVANS Markets provides insurers and MGAs an industry-first application to instantly communicate appetite and identify new business opportunities with current and prospective agencies. Leveraging this digital channel also reduces dependency on time-consuming, manual steps traditionally used to communicate appetite. IVANS Markets directs more in-appetite submissions into pipelines to drive growth and profitability.

“IVANS is uniquely positioned to drive growth to Aon Programs’ strong offerings by aligning appetite to unique opportunities within the agent’s agency management system,” said Brian Wood, vice president of Data Products Group, IVANS Insurance Solutions. “Leveraging IVANS Markets, Aon Programs will instantly communicate selected programs’ appetites to the largest network of agents, keeping their programs and brand top of mind with agents to ultimately drive more premium growth.”

Nine programs that support the sports, leisure and entertainment; community associations; mortgage lending and servicing industries will be available to access through IVANS Markets.

About IVANS

IVANS, a division of Applied Systems, is the insurance industry’s exchange connecting insurers, MGAs, agencies, and the insured. IVANS cloud-based software automates the distribution and servicing of insurance products. For more than 35 years, IVANS innovation and expertise has connected 32,000 independent insurance agencies and 400 insurer and MGA partners to enable millions of people to safeguard and protect what matters most in people’s lives.

Lauren Malcolm Applied Systems lmalcolm@appliedsystems.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.