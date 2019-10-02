Chooch AI Launches Solution For Embedded Computer Vision AI Applications

Chooch Edge AI is a trained neural network installation for interpreting video streams

Chooch Edge AI is an executable package with trained neural networks that is easily installed on devices. The Chooch AI Dashboard is used to create custom packages, with set triggers that cause select events detected by the AI solution, such as faces, specific visual objects, actions, words, or any other class trained on the Dashboard.

“We are thrilled to release Chooch Edge AI at TechCrunch Disrupt,” said Emrah Gultekin, Chooch AI, CEO. “Our clients requested fast, easy to install, complete embedded AI solution many times over. There are locations where connectivity is an issue, and now we can offer detailed inferencing on the edge, with less stress on the overall network.”

The Chooch Edge AI application features a straightforward and simple setup. It is loaded onto a device, which must be connected to a network or WIFI enabled camera. Once the camera is streaming, Chooch records events in a log with images and video for a set number of seconds. Data can be uploaded to the cloud for review asynchronously, allowing Chooch Edge AI to operate independently of cloud connectivity. Minimum device requirements include Linux, 1GB RAM and an ARM 32, ARM 64, or Intel x86-64 chip.

Example uses of this complete AI solution include facial authorization within security systems, event monitoring in remote locations, industrial IoT operations and autonomous robotics all with zero lag time and industry-leading accuracy. The addition of Chooch Edge AI expands the offering of the Chooch SDK, AP and Dashboard, broadening the applications for Visual AI to a diverse broad class of applications.

About Chooch AI

Chooch AI provides visual AI for a wide variety of industries: the media, e-commerce, security, healthcare, among others. Chooch performs object recognition and facial recognition by matching data in its neural network perception library which is acquired with machine learning. Its API is compatible with photo or video content from any source such as live streams, apps, web, robots, or drones. Chooch provides a full suite of computer vision services, from data to predictions. To learn more, please visit Chooch.

