Valleyfair Earns Certified Autism Center™ Designation

/EIN News/ -- Shakopee, MN, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valleyfair Amusement Park has earned the Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) designation, which is granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES) and demonstrates Valleyfair’s dedication to providing a supportive environment for guests with autism and other sensory disorders.

To receive the CAC designation, Valleyfair staff completed sensory disorder training to learn how to better communicate and engage with guests with sensory needs and their family members, as well as safety concerns and protocols. The park also received a certification review provided by IBCCES.

“Valleyfair is proud to have achieved full accreditation in becoming a Certified Autism Center™,” said Raul Rehnborg, Valleyfair’s General Manager. “This certification is confirmation of our continued commitment to promote inclusivity and equal access at our park. We want all guests to enjoy a great day at Valleyfair and to create lifelong memories with family and friends.”

In addition to the CAC designation, the park offers accommodations such as their sensory and quiet room, boarding pass program, quiet outdoor spaces, sensory-friendly entertainment at PEANUTS™ Showplace, a Family Care Center and gluten-free food options for guests of varying needs and sensitivities.

Valleyfair has also designed an annual specialized park-wide program, typically in the month of July, for guests with autism and other sensory disorders called “Autism Awareness Week.” During this week, a portion of the ticket proceeds are donated to the Autism Society of America (ASA).

“The team at Valleyfair is clear in their mission to provide all visitors a safe and welcoming environment to make amazing family memories. The completion of this process is great news for families in Minnesota and across the country as the need for this type of accommodation continues to grow rapidly,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

As a leader in healthcare, corporate, and education certification for 20 years, IBCCES recognized the need for more trained and certified travel and entertainment options. In response to feedback from families and individuals with sensory needs, IBCCES adapted its evidence-based programs specifically for amusement parks, zoos, resorts, aquariums, and other family entertainment venues.

IBCCES also created AutismTravel.com, a free online resource for parents that lists certified destinations and connects families to other resources and each other. Each destination listed on the site has met Certified Autism Center™ (CAC) requirements.

ABOUT VALLEYFAIR

Valleyfair is the Twin Cities' amusement park where families come to play the Minnesota way! Discover your next adventure with activities for the whole family from towering roller coasters to Planet Snoopy or step inside a Charles M. Schulz comic strip during our brand-new event, Peanuts Celebration! The park is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, four outdoor water parks, an indoor water park and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see cedarfair.com.

About IBCCES

Delivering The Global Standard For Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are the only training and certification programs endorsed by the largest grassroots autism organization in the world, The Autism Society of America, and recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

