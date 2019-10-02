Bell Integrator modernized National Settlement Depository Billing System

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bell Integrator, a global consulting and technology services company, completed an upgrade of the billing system for financial company National Settlement Depository (NSD).



Thanks to the newly developed billing system modules, NSD is now able to automate a large number of manual operations, increase time to market, and flexibly configure pricing options for its customers.

Modernization has allowed NSD to manage pricing options automatically. In addition, the time for calculating commissions was reduced by several times. Now NSD can make personalized offers to customers and reduce time to market for new services, thus responding to customer demands faster while simultaneously providing a more individualized approach.

In the new system the following processes are performed automatically: incoming funds and debts are monitored, reports and settlement documents are generated and stored for a specified time, and information is exchanged with other electronic systems and databases involved in the process.

Moreover, automation of a large number of manual operations accelerates calculations and reduces risks associated with the human factor.

“The billing system is one of the business critical systems of the National Settlement Depository. Moreover, meeting its customers (large financial organizations) rising demands, NSD needs to constantly expand a list of provided services and make changes to the pricing options. Besides, NSD operations are regulated by law, which entails the need to make changes and conduct settlements with customers on clearly defined deadlines. The new settlement system, due to its flexibility, provides quick and low-cost adaptation to new business tasks and takes into account all the NSD specifics,” said Pavel Andrianov, Director of Information Technology of National Settlement Depository.

About Bell Integrator

Bell Integrator is a global consulting and technology services provider driving innovation and enabling digital transformation. Customers include Ericsson, Cisco, Century Link, Juniper, Citibank, Deutsche Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, Société Générale, and many other large companies. For more information, visit www.bellintegrator.com .

About National Settlement Depository

The National Settlement Depository (NSD) is a Russian non-bank financial institution, central securities depository, and professional securities market participant engaged in depository business. NSD is a member of the Moscow Exchange Group and provides depository, settlement (bank account), and related services to financial market players. For more information, visit www.nsd.ru/en/ .

Media Contact: Inna Proshkina Bell Integrator +1 (650) 943.2415 iproshkina_at_bellintegrator.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.