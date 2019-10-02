InterDigital Issues Guidance for Third Quarter 2019

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today provided revenue guidance for third quarter 2019.



The company expects total third quarter 2019 revenue to be between $71 million and $74 million, which includes less than $1 million in non-recurring revenue.

The company expects its third quarter 2019 operating expenses to be roughly $10 million higher than second quarter 2019, with sequential increases of nearly $4 million in each of litigation and recurring expenses associated with the acquisition of the Technicolor R&I team. The remaining increase was driven by non-recurring integration costs.

The company expects to record approximately $11 million in total interest expense and accretion of debt discounts, representing a $1 million increase over second quarter levels. This increase was driven by the company’s June 2019 issuance of new 2024 convertible debt and partly offset by the partial repurchase of its 2020 convertible debt.

The company expects to record a one-time net gain of $5-7 million, resulting from the third quarter sale of the Hillcrest product business, which is expected to be partly offset by a partial impairment of a long-term investment.

