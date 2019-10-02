Qualia Announces Inaugural Future of Real Estate Summit

Joe Lonsdale, founding partner at 8VC and co-founder of Palantir to deliver keynote; Summit will bring together real estate, technology, financial, legal and industry leaders driving the future of the homebuying experience.

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualia , the digital real estate closing technology company that is transforming all real estate transactions into simple and secure cloud-based experiences, today announced its inaugural national industry conference, the Future of Real Estate (FORE) Summit. The summit will take place January 14-16, 2020 in Austin, Texas and will bring together economic experts and technologists with leaders from the country’s top title and escrow companies, lenders and realtors. Participants will learn about the technology powering the future of property ownership and share in the innovative ideas by those driving this transformation.



“Technology is changing every aspect of the real estate buying experience, making it easier and more accessible,” said Nate Baker, Co-founder and CEO of Qualia. “Real Estate Technology, FinTech, LegalTech and PropTech are moving forward and converging at unprecedented speeds, building bridges to new business models, and breaking down the silos of the professional service providers in the real estate industry. The Future of Real Estate Summit is the first conference of its kind that will bring it all together.”

Joe Lonsdale, a founding partner at venture firm 8VC and previously a co-founder of Palantir, a multibillion-dollar global software company best known for its work in defense and finance, will kick off the FORE Summit with a keynote address. Lonsdale will share unique insights on how technology is reshaping the real estate industry. Other notable speakers include Ben Rubenstein, Founder and CEO of Opcity, which was recently acquired by News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc., operator of realtor.com® for over $200 million.

With a focus on actionable content and knowledge sharing, the FORE Summit will include interactive keynote presentations, panel discussions with trade veterans, and breakout sessions focused on how the future of the homebuying experience will be changed by today’s trends and what to be prepared for in the years to come.

The FORE Summit will also provide educational tracks, live access to Qualia’s Customer Success team and additional exclusive content for Qualia members. Attendees will learn what their organization should be focused on in the years ahead to be successful and how to bring their customer experience into the digital age.

For more information about the FORE Summit and to register, please visit www.qualia.com/summit . To read about “ 3 Reasons You Can’t Miss The Future of Real Estate Summit ,” please visit our blog at blog.qualia.com/fores .

About Qualia

Qualia is a digital real estate closing platform that is completely redefining how homes are bought and sold by streamlining the home closing experience end-to-end nationwide and removing the stress from home buying. Qualia is a one-stop shop for every aspect of a real estate closing, bringing the entire real estate closing team (buyer, seller, title agent, lender, real estate agent) together onto one digital platform to increase understanding, visibility and efficiency. Qualia was founded in 2015 by Forbes 30 Under 30 Award recipients Nate Baker, Joel Gottsegen and Lucas Hansen. Since launching, the company has been named an ALTA Elite Provider and grown to over 200 employees. Qualia is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has offices in Austin, TX. For more information on Qualia’s digital real estate closing platform visit: www.qualia.com .

