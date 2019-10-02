Kenna Security Wins CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award For Second Year In a Row

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kenna Security , the enterprise leader in risk-based vulnerability management, has won a CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award for “Innovation in Enterprise Risk Management.” The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards are an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.



“Risk-based vulnerability management is the only viable method enterprises can deploy to stay ahead of the overwhelming number of security threats,” said Ed Bellis, Co-Founder and CTO at Kenna Security. “This award validates our approach, backed by data-science, which enables organizations to identify and patch the vulnerabilities that are high-risk, while deprioritizing those that that pose a lesser threat.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,000 nominations from over 14 different countries throughout the world.

The Kenna Security Platform identifies which of the multitude of vulnerabilities are most likely to pose a threat to an organization’s assets. Kenna obtains its findings by collecting data in the wild, investigating hacker forums, exploit-kit directories, and real-time exploitations. Through advanced data science and predictive modeling, Kenna prioritizes the vulnerabilities that pose the greatest risk now — as well as in the near future. Kenna’s Exploit Prediction capabilities deliver instant visibility into the effect of future exploits on a business’ systems, a type of intelligence that has traditionally been difficult to predict and prioritize. This enables organizations to understand the risk of a vulnerability the day it is announced to the public.

About Kenna Security

Kenna Security is the leader in risk-based vulnerability management. The Kenna Security Platform enables organizations to work cross-functionally to determine and remediate cyber risks. Kenna leverages Cyber Risk Context Technology™ to track and predict real-world exploitations, focusing security teams on what matters most. Headquartered in San Francisco, Kenna counts among its customers many Fortune 100 companies, and serves nearly every major vertical.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough Awards organization, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

