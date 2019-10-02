The Daniels Corporation and Habitat for Humanity GTA join forces to make affordable housing a reality

Announcement on World Habitat Day to address growing affordable housing shortage

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Housing affordability across the GTA has become increasingly challenging in recent years. To help create a solution to this long-standing issue, on October 7, Habitat for Humanity GTA and The Daniels Corporation will be making an announcement to create more immediate opportunities to deliver affordable housing in Toronto and the GTA. The announcement takes place on World Habitat Day, a day to remind the world that everyone has the right to live in inclusive communities with housing for all income levels.

What: Habitat for Humanity GTA and The Daniels Corporation help make housing affordability a reality

Where: The Regent Park Presentation Centre, 500 Dundas St East, Toronto, ON M5A2B4

When: Monday, October 7, 2019, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

10 a.m. – Announcement

11 a.m. to 12 p.m. – Media interviews and photo opportunities

Who:

The Honourable Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

Ana Bailao, Deputy Mayor, City Councillor Ward 9

Ene Underwood, CEO, Habitat for Humanity

Don Pugh, Vice President, The Daniels Corporation

Habitat for Humanity homeowner, Vidia Mohammed

Janessa Bishop Kaiser Lachance Communications 416-897-5085 janessa.bishop@kaiserlachance.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.