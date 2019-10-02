Ashton Potter Welcomes Three Product Security Experts as Sales Team Leaders

/EIN News/ -- WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashton Potter , a leading provider of high security printing and advanced technology for the private and public sector, welcomes Gary Nelson, Nigel Taylor, and Garth Zambory to Ashton Potter as Directors of Sales. As the newest members of the Ashton Potter team, they collectively bring a vast array of experience in product security, traceability, and printing across industries and applications, and share in Ashton Potter’s commitment to uphold product integrity on a global scale through ProLinc™ , our advanced product security and traceability solution.



Gary Nelson has more than 15 years of brand protection experience, with market success in the pharmaceuticals, electronic components, textbooks, FMCG, and aftermarket parts segments. As the Director for Sales, Secure Labels, Gary will lend his strategic insights in high security printing via overt, covert, and tamper-evident materials, as well as his advanced technology knowledge of SaaS, near field communications, and RFID anti-counterfeiting platforms.

Nigel Taylor joins Ashton Potter as an expert in technology, software, and services with 20 years of experience in North America and Europe. Prior to his role as Director of Sales, ProLinc and Services at Ashton Potter, Nigel designed and executed go-to-market strategies for advanced technology solutions, performing as a senior-level leader in analyst and vendor organizations. Today, Nigel brings this wealth of experience to the Ashton Potter team in order to drive market awareness and adoption of our ProLinc SaaS-based technology solution.

Garth Zambory brings nearly four decades of experience operating in the global security printing industry to his role at Ashton Potter. He is an active member of the Document Security Alliance , a thought leadership organization leading the document security discussion, as well as several ISO (International Standards Organization) Working Groups related to document and brand security. As Director of Sales, Government Documents, Garth will combine his wealth of knowledge in security printing and brand protection to solve our customers’ most complex supply chain challenges through our ProLinc™ and high security printing solution.

All three individuals are uniquely qualified to enhance customer value and advance product security, two goals to which Ashton Potter has remained committed since its founding. The newly expanded sales team will enable Ashton Potter to evolve its go-to-market efforts while providing its customers access to strategic subject matter expertise.

“Ashton Potter is excited to welcome such prominent members of the product security and traceability community to our team,” said Kelly M. Smith, Senior Vice President of Ashton Potter. “Through their vast experience across industries and applications, Gary, Nigel, and Garth bring the best in product security insight to our internal team and the customers we serve.”

About Ashton Potter

For nearly a century, Ashton Potter has possessed a unique understanding of the complex product security challenges governments and businesses face, and a heightened commitment to solving them through high security printing and technology. Today, Ashton Potter delivers complete product security solutions that span the physical and digital worlds. By pairing advanced high security printing capabilities with ProLinc™, a premier SaaS-based solution that serializes, tracks, and authenticates products throughout the supply chain, Ashton Potter enables customers across sectors to achieve universal security, authenticity, and integrity on a global scale.

Kelly M. Smith, Senior Vice President, ksmith@ashtonpotter.com



