MCTC Files Third Cannabinoid Delivery Patent - 4D Printed Cannabinoid and Active Ingredient Delivery System

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MCTC Holdings, Inc. (OTC:MCTCD) (OTC:MCTC) today announced the filing of its third patent relating to bioavailability and delivery of cannabinoids and other active ingredients to the human body. The recent provisional patent filing is for a unique 4D, shape changing cannabinoid and active ingredient delivery system for beverages and some foods. In physics, the 4th dimension refers to normal three-dimensional space - length, width and depth - augmented with the fourth dimension of time. Relative to MCTC's invention, the 4th dimension is a combination of both time and the presence of liquid as the device reacts to both in order to both change shape and to infuse beverages with cannabinoids.



The MCTC cannabinoid delivery system, which was developed in conjunction with Cannabis Nanosciences, Inc., is an edible 3D printed object that when placed in a beverage changes into a predetermined shape while infusing the beverage with a precise amount of cannabinoids, other active ingredients or flavorings. The technology can be used with various forms of cannabinoid infusion technologies, including MCTC patent pending cannabinoid nanoparticle technology, which utilizes a water soluble form of vitamin E as a bioenhancer.

“This is an additional innovation for cannabinoid delivery produced by MCTC,” commented Arman Tabatabaei, CEO of the Company. “We see many applications for this technology both within the cannabinoid industry and relative to the delivery of other active ingredients. Recent advances in 3D printing and cannabinoid infusion make this technology possible and cost effective to produce. We plan to commercialize this technology via an internally funded effort.”

This patent filing follows MCTC and other recent filings on cannabinoid nanoparticles combined with d-α-Tocopheryl polyethylene glycol 1000 succinate, known as TPGS, which is a proven bioenhancer based on non-GMO sunflower oil and on an edible dissolvable nanoparticle enhanced film for delivery of cannabinoids, vitamins and other active ingredients.

MCTC recently announced its researchers had achieved sub-micron sized polymeric particles of cannabidiol (CBD) with and without inclusion of TPGS as a bioenhancer. Work continues on numerous other forms of polymeric nanoparticles and nanofibers containing cannabinoids and other compounds. Additionally, the Company has developed several formulations of nanofibers for transdermal applications and other non-nanotechnology cannabinoid delivery systems.

Mr. Tabatabaei continued, “The polymer based nanoparticles we are developing should not be confused with the simple oil-in-water nanoemulsions being marketed as interim solutions to the food and beverage industry, as these two technologies are significantly different. The polymer based particles we are developing will allow for significant loading of active ingredients and unparalleled flexibility in creating custom cannabinoid combinations with unique performance characteristics. We believe this will be an important technology area for the cannabinoid formulation marketplace.”

About MCTC Holdings, Inc.

MCTC Holdings, Inc. (d/b/a: Cannabis Global) is a Delaware registered, fully reporting and audited publicly-traded company. With the hemp and cannabis industries moving very quickly and with a growing number of market entrants, MCTC plans to concentrate its efforts on the middle portions of the hemp and cannabis value chain. The Company plans to actively pursue R&D programs and productization for exotic cannabinoid isolation, bioenhancement of cannabinoids and polymeric solid nanoparticles and nanofibers for addition into consumer products and for dermal application. The Company was reorganized during June of 2019 and announced its intent to enter the fast-growing cannabis sector and its intent to change its corporate identity to Cannabis Global, Inc. The Company is headed and managed by a group of highly experienced cannabis industry pioneers and entrepreneurs.

More information on the Company can be viewed at www.CannabisGlobalinc.com.

For more information, please contact:

Arman Tabatabaei

IR@cannabisglobalinc.com

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", "intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-k, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

