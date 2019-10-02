ApprioHealth Appoints Division President for Insurance Recovery

Derek Shaw To Lead ApprioHealth Division Supporting Health Systems’ Revenue Recovery Efforts

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApprioHealth, a leading provider of advanced technology and specialized revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for commercial healthcare providers, today announced the appointment of Derek Shaw as a divisional president for insurance recovery. Insurance recovery is a critical component of the company’s revenue cycle management suite of solutions. Shaw will oversee all operational aspects of ApprioHealth’s insurance recovery business.



Shaw will shape the division’s vision, strategy and operations to meet its aggressive growth objectives. He will function as the division’s chief architect, helping the company transcend traditional ideas about insurance recovery to be more expansive and supportive to health systems and their financial challenges.

“It’s rare to get the opportunity to positively disrupt an industry by incorporating business analytics, robotic process automation and gamification, but that’s exactly the challenge I was presented with in joining ApprioHealth,” said Shaw. “Apprio, our parent company, delivers technology experience that will be extremely helpful in designing a next-generation solution, and the extraordinary leadership team we’ve attracted at ApprioHealth has a deep commitment to innovating the way we support and deliver solutions to our clients.”

Shaw has served some of the largest U.S. hospital systems throughout his career, helping them with third-party billing, insurance recovery and denial management. He managed insurance receivable projects for nationwide hospital systems and physician groups where he oversaw data integration, recovery process optimization, staffing, financial margin targets and key performance indicators. Additionally, he managed $1 billion-plus in client insurance receivables and created customized solutions for more than 150 customers specific to their accounts receivable needs.

“We’re excited to have Derek join the team and help advance our overall revenue cycle management practice. Derek will draw on his vast experience with payers and insurance recovery to help commercial healthcare institutions operate more efficiently,” said Donny Zamora, ApprioHealth president. “Leveraging his leadership and insurance recovery expertise, he will help materially assist health systems identify and execute new avenues to improve their financial positions.”

About ApprioHealth

ApprioHealth partners with private-sector healthcare organizations to provide meaningful solutions to improve operational and financial performance--all while positively impacting patients’ satisfaction. ApprioHealth’s approach combines proven workflows, leading and secure technology, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals to consistently exceed customers’ expectations. Through a combination of patient advocacy and education, ApprioHealth helps patients make more informed decisions about their care. For more information, visit www.appriohealth.com website.

