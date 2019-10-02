TECAT Announces WISER-1 System New Product Introduction

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECAT Performance Systems today announced a product release of the WISER-1 System, the newest member of the company’s proven WISER-platform family of products. The WISER-1 is optimized for torque measurement on circular shafts including: Axle Shafts, Half Shafts, Prop Shafts/Drive Shafts, and similar rotating components. With a 2kHz data rate, the system offers excellent accuracy, for critical design and development data at a low cost. The system is pre-configured at the factory for plug-and-play ease and simplicity, and is upgradable to a WISER Model 4000 System.



“This system is the result of listening to and implementing feedback from our customers and field representatives,” said Ron Rath, CEO, at TECAT Performance Systems. “Many have expressed the need for a low-cost, entry level wireless system for rotating components. If you have an application where you’re looking to measure torque in the typical ranges of an automotive shaft, then the WISER-1 is built just for you.”

TECAT’s WISER systems are the smallest, lightest, and most power-efficient solutions available for the measurement of torque, acceleration, pressure, and temperature. The WISER platform is comprised of three subsystems. The remote unit consists of the data capture electronics, a transceiver, and a long-life battery. The base unit housing an antenna, transceiver, and up to eight analogue outputs. The WISER Data Viewer software is used for system configuration and calibration, live monitoring, and data logging.

In addition to measuring strain, the WISER platform has the optional ability to measure 3-axis acceleration, barometric pressure, and ambient temperature, all within a small footprint. On-board high-speed data logging with triggering capability allows high-resolution data to be collected on the remote unit without PC or DAQ connectivity, while remote flash enables firmware upgrades without removing the system from the unit.

About TECAT Performance Systems

TECAT Performance Systems was founded in 2010 by Dr. Douglas Baker, CTO and inventor of its torque telemetry system. The company designs and manufactures the smallest, lightest, most power-efficient wireless sensors available. These features enable the measurement of torque, acceleration, and atmospheric data in places never before accessed. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. More information on TECAT Performance Systems is available at http://tecatperformance.com/.

TECAT Performance Systems Contact:

Don Keating

Vice President, New Business Development

+1 248 615 9862

dkeating@tecatperformance.com



