President congratulates Chinese counterpart

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 2 - Angolan president, João Lourenço, on Tuesday sent a congratulatory message to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the People's Republic of China, marked on October 1.,

A press release from the Civil House of the presidency, which arrived at Angop Tuesday, stated that the Angolan statesman wrote that “I have the honor of congratulating the people and the Chinese Government, on behalf of the Angolan people, the Executive and in my proper name, for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the National Day of the Chinese's Republic”.

The document indicates that the celebration of China's 70th anniversary illustrates the great achievements of the Chinese people in key areas of the country's life.

In the message João Lourenço expressed his great appreciation for the constructive role that China plays as a factor of peace and stability at the international level and as a driver of progress and development of other nations worldwide.

“I want to express on this date our desire to continually deepen the friendship and cooperation relations between our two countries, with the certainty that the steps we are taking in this direction contribute to the intensification of mutually beneficial gains”, reads the letter.

