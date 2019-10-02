Global Sonobuoy Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sonobuoy - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sonobuoy market worldwide is projected to grow by US$153.5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 6.7%.



Bathythermo Buoy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$86.4 Million by the year 2025, Bathythermo Buoy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$21.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Bathythermo Buoy will reach a market size of US$9.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$26.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc. (USA)

Lone Star Electronics Co. (USA)

RADIXON Group Pty. Ltd. (Australia)

SeaLandAire Technologies, Inc. (USA)

Sparton Corporation (USA)

Thales Group (France)

Ultra Electronics (United Kingdom)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Sonobuoy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Passive Sonobuoy (Function) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Special Purpose Sonobuoy (Function) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Active Sonobuoy (Function) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Air Deployable Active Receiver (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Vertical Line Array Directional Frequency Analysis and Recording (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Low Frequency Analysis and Recording (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Extended Echo Ranging (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Directional Frequency Analysis and Recording (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

Data Link Communications (Technology) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Directional Command Activated (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Search and Rescue Buoy (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Bathythermo Buoy (Technology) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Sonobuoy Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Passive Sonobuoy (Function) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Special Purpose Sonobuoy (Function) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Active Sonobuoy (Function) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Air Deployable Active Receiver (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Vertical Line Array Directional Frequency Analysis and Recording (Technology) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Low Frequency Analysis and Recording (Technology) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Extended Echo Ranging (Technology) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Directional Frequency Analysis and Recording (Technology) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Data Link Communications (Technology) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Directional Command Activated (Technology) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Search and Rescue Buoy (Technology) Competitor Market Share Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Bathythermo Buoy (Technology) Market: Revenue Share Breakdown (in %) of Key Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Sonobuoy Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Passive Sonobuoy (Function) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Special Purpose Sonobuoy (Function) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Active Sonobuoy (Function) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Air Deployable Active Receiver (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Vertical Line Array Directional Frequency Analysis and Recording (Technology) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Low Frequency Analysis and Recording (Technology) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Extended Echo Ranging (Technology) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Directional Frequency Analysis and Recording (Technology) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Data Link Communications (Technology) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Directional Command Activated (Technology) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Search and Rescue Buoy (Technology) Competitor Market Share (in %) Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Bathythermo Buoy (Technology) Key Player Market Share Breakdown (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/73zcvm

