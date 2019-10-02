Solid Biosciences to Participate in the Chardan 3rd Annual Genetic Medicines Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB) today announced that Joel Schneider, PhD., Chief Technology Officer, will participate in a webcast question and answer session at the upcoming Chardan Annual Genetic Medicines Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on October 8th in New York, NY.

A live audio webcast of the Chardan presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website. A replay of the Chardan presentation will also be archived for approximately 30 days on the Events & Presentations page.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life science company focused solely on finding meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Founded by those touched by the disease, Solid is a center of excellence for DMD, bringing together experts in science, technology and care to drive forward a portfolio of candidates that have life-changing potential. Solid is progressing programs across four scientific platforms: Corrective Therapies, Disease-Modifying Therapies, Disease Understanding and Assistive Devices. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Investor Contact:

Carlo Tanzi, Ph.D.

Kendall Investor Relations

617-337-4680

investors@solidbio.com

Media Contact:

Lindsay Deefholts

ScientPR

416-301-7966

media@solidbio.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.