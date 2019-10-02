Liquid Filtration Market To Reach USD 2.98 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Liquid Filtration Market Size – USD 1.91 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.7%, Liquid Filtration Industry Trends –Rapid urbanization.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth in the industrial sector is propelling the market for industrial filters owing to the rise in liquid pollution which are driving the market for liquid filtration.

The global liquid filtration market is forecast to reach USD 2.98 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growth in the industrial sector is expected to fuel the urbanization across the globe during the forecast period. Development in the industrial sector is also boosting the demand for industrial filters, owing to the surge in liquid pollution.

The demand for liquid filtration mainly emerges from industrial water treatment, municipal water treatment, and industrial processes. The market for liquid filtration is expected to witness a significant growth owing to the growing contamination in the ground as well as surface water. High demand from end-user industries such as food processing, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals are propelling the demand for the market.

Advancement in technology and increase in industrialization across the globe is also expected to fuel the global demand for the liquid filtration market. Viledon water solutions partnered with Aqua Bio technology to separate biomass using membrane bioreactors. The generated purified water can be directly utilized for environmental use.

The Asia Pacific region dominated the market for liquid filtration. Increase in the growth of population, growth in industrialization, and regulations regarding the environment are fueling the liquid filtration market in the region. China is among the largest market for liquid filtration in the Asia Pacific region. It has a massive manufacturing base. Moreover, industrial activities in Southeast Asian countries and India are also driving the market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1960

Further key findings from the report suggest

Polymer held a market share of 33.7% in the year 2018. Concentrated efforts have lowered the capital and operating cost of this type of filtration and anticipated severe water shortages in the near future unless water policies are changed, is expected to propel the market growth.

Nonwoven Fabrics is forecasted to hold a market share of 38.5% in the year 2026. They are suitable for filtration because of their complicated structure and thickness. It provides high filtration property, high permeability, less blinding technology, and there is no yarn slippage as in woven media.

Industrial end-user is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Industrial liquid filtration is used to remove impurities and other contaminants from industrial oils and water. Filters reduce waste disposal, minimize process downtime, lowers maintenance time and expenses, and improves product quality.

North America is forecasted to hold a market share of 21.7% in the year 2026. Growth in the food and beverages and chemical industries are expected to propel the demand for liquid filtration in the region. The U.S. is expected to be a major contributor to the region’s growth.

Key participants include Eaton Corporation, Sefar AG, Fibertex Nonwoven, Sandler AG, Freudenberg Filtration Technologies, Valmet Corporation, GKD Gebr. Kufferath AG, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, and Filtercorp International, among others.

In November 2018, FTC Houston inaugurated a new high efficiency gas-liquid coalescers beneficial for the particle filters to protect downstream disruption owing to particle contaminants and unwanted liquid or gas in filtration.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/liquid-filtration-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Liquid Filtration market on the basis of fabric material, filter media, end-user, and region:

Fabric Material Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Polymer

Cotton

Aramid

Metal

Filter Media Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Woven Fabrics

Nonwoven Fabrics

Mesh

End-User Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Municipal

Industrial

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1960

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

Browse more similar reports on Materials and Chemicals category by Reports And Data

Aerospace Adhesives & Sealants Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/aerospace-adhesives-and-sealants-market

Carbon Felt and Graphite Felt Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/carbon-felt-and-graphite-felt-market

High-performance Adhesives Market - https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/global-high-performance-adhesives-market-research-report-2017

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us: John Watson Head of Business Development Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052 E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.