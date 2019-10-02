The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Announces Election of 2020 ARM Officers, Executive Committee, and Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), the international advocacy organization for the cell and gene therapy and broader regenerative medicine sector, announced today the election of its 2020 Officers, Executive Committee, and Board of Directors.



The Executive Committee and Board of Directors oversee the formation and execution of ARM’s strategic priorities and focus areas over the coming year. Each group is held to an annual re-election or rotation process, with nominations and approval by the ARM membership and current Board.

ARM 2020 Officers:

Matthew Patterson – Chairman and CEO, Audentes Therapeutics (Chairman)

Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D. – President and CEO, BlueRock Therapeutics (Vice Chairman)

Amy Butler, Ph.D. – VP and GM Cell Biology, Thermo Fisher Scientific (Secretary)

Jeffrey Walsh, MBA – Chief Strategy Officer, bluebird bio (Treasurer)

ARM 2020 Executive Committee:

*new to the Executive Committee for 2020

* Usman 'Oz' Azam, M.D. – President and CEO, Tmunity Therapeutic

Amy Butler, Ph.D. – VP and GM Cell Biology, Thermo Fisher Scientific (Secretary)

Michael Hunt, ACA – CFO, ReNeuron

* Claudia Mitchell, MBA, Ph.D. – Senior VP, Product and Portfolio Strategy, Astellas Pharma

Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D. – President and CEO, BlueRock Therapeutics (Vice Chairman)

Matthew Patterson – Chairman and CEO, Audentes Therapeutics (Chairman)

Bob Smith, MBA – SVP, Global Gene Therapy Business, Pfizer Inc.

* Devyn Smith, Ph.D. – Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Operations, Sigilon Therapeutics

Jeffrey Walsh, MBA – Chief Strategy Officer, bluebird bio (Treasurer)

ARM 2020 Board of Directors:

*new to the Board for 2020

Zami Aberman – Chairman and Co-CEO, Pluristem Therapeutics

Usman 'Oz' Azam, M.D. – President and CEO, Tmunity Therapeutics

* Rita Balice-Gordon, Ph.D. – Global Head, Rare and Neurologic Diseases Therapeutic Area, Sanofi

Ronald Bartek – Co-Founder and President, Friedreich’s Ataxia Research Alliance

Amy Butler, Ph.D. – VP and GM Cell Biology, Thermo Fisher Scientific

* Bradley Campbell, MBA – President and COO, Amicus Therapeutics

* Cindy Collins, MBA – President and CEO, Editas Medicine

Miguel Forte, M.D., Ph.D. – CEO, Zelluna Immunotherapy

Kristen Harrington-Smith, MBA – VP and Head, CAR-T U.S., Novartis Oncology

Michael Hunt, ACA – CFO, ReNeuron

* Jerry Keybl, Ph.D. – Head of Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing, MilliporeSigma

Paul Laikind, Ph.D. – President and CEO, ViaCyte

* Ann Lee, Ph.D. – SVP and Head of Cell Therapy Development & Operations, Celgene Corporation

Bruce Levine, Ph.D. – Barbara and Edward Netter Professor in Cancer Gene Therapy, and Founding Director, Clinical Cell and Vaccine Production Facility, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Abramson Cancer Center, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania

* John Maslowski, M.S. – President and CEO, Fibrocell

Claudia Mitchell, MBA, Ph.D. – Senior VP, Product and Portfolio Strategy, Astellas Pharma

Emile Nuwaysir, Ph.D. – President and CEO, BlueRock Therapeutics

Matthew Patterson – Chairman and CEO, Audentes Therapeutics

Isabelle Riviere, Ph.D. – Director, Cell Therapy and Cell Engineering Facility, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

* Jeff Ross, Ph.D. – CEO, Miromatrix Medical

* Mark Rothera, MBA – President & CEO, Orchard Therapeutics

* Curran Simpson, M.S. – SVP, Product Development and CTO, REGENXBIO

Sanjaya Singh, Ph.D. – VP and Global Head, Janssen BioTherapeutics, Janssen R&D, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Bob Smith, MBA – SVP, Global Gene Therapy Business, Pfizer Inc.

Devyn Smith, Ph.D. – Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Operations, Sigilon Therapeutics

Joe Tarnowski, Ph.D. – SVP, Cell and Gene Therapy Platform, GlaxoSmithKline

Arthur Tzianabos, Ph.D. – President and CEO, Homology Medicines

Gil Van Bokkelen, Ph.D. – Chairman and CEO, Athersys

* Christopher Vann – COO, Autolus Therapeutics

Jeffrey Walsh, MBA – Chief Strategy Officer, bluebird bio

Sue Washer, MBA – President and CEO, AGTC

Jason Wertheim, M.D., Ph.D. – Edward G. Elcock Professor of Surgical Research and Associate Professor, Division of Transplantation

About the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 350 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

Lyndsey Scull 202 213 7086 lscull@alliancerm.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.