Aleafia Health Appoints New Lead Independent Director

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: ALEF, OTC: ALEAF, FRA: ARAH) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”) has appointed Lea Ray as its new Lead Independent Director. As previously announced on April 4, 2019, the role rotates among independent directors every six months, as determined by a majority of the Company’s independent directors. Loreto Grimaldi has acted as the Lead Independent Director since April 4, 2019.



Ms. Ray, a Chartered Professional Accountant and seasoned board director, holds an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. Over the past decade, she has held multiple board leadership roles and currently chairs the Company’s Audit Committee. Her financial career began with PricewaterhouseCoopers; she is a former Vice-President, Corporate Finance of Warner Bros. Entertainment Canada Inc., where she was employed for 19 years.

Ray has served on the Professional Conduct Committee of the Chartered Professional Accountants (Ontario) and has also been a board member and volunteer of several non-profit health, conservation and community institutions.

“Lea’s leadership experience in corporate governance and finance will provide tremendous value to Aleafia Health’s Board and the Company as a whole,” said Aleafia Health Chairman Julian Fantino. “I would also like to thank Loreto for his outstanding contributions to the Company during his tenure as lead independent director.”

The appointment of a Lead Independent Director supports Aleafia Health’s goal of good corporate governance practices in accordance with the guidelines set out in National Policy 58-201 Corporate Governance Guidelines.

For Investor and Media Relations, please contact:

Nicholas Bergamini, VP Investor Relations

1-833-TSX-ALEF (879-2533)

IR@AleafiaHealth.com

LEARN MORE: www.AleafiaHealth.com

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis health and wellness company with four primary business units: Cannabis Cultivation & Products, Health & Wellness Clinics, Cannabis Education, and Consumer Experience with ecommerce, retail distribution and provincial supply agreements.

Aleafia Health owns three major cannabis product & cultivation facilities, two of which are licensed and operational including the first large-scale, operational outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules and sprays. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and has international operations in three continents.

Innovation is at the heart of Aleafia Health competitive advantage. The Company maintains a medical cannabis dataset with over 10 million data points to inform proprietary illness-specific product development and its highly differentiated education platform FoliEdge Academy. The Company is committed to creating sustainable shareholder value and has been named the 2019 top performing company of the year by the TSX Venture Exchange prior to graduation to the TSX.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.