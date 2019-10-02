Anavex Life Sciences Issued New U.S. Patent for Composition of Matter Covering ANAVEX®2-73 for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (“Anavex” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AVXL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) granted U.S. Patent No. 10,426,754 to support Anavex’s leading drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.



Anavex’s newest patent is expected to remain in force at least until 2037, not including any patent term extensions. It covers compositions of matter directed to crystalline ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), and methods of treating Alzheimer’s disease using crystalline ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine). ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) recently completed a successful Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease and is currently in clinical studies in a larger Phase 2b/3 study for Alzheimer’s disease, among other studies (NCT03790709). The ‘754 patent adds important coverage for crystalline ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) dosage forms for treating Alzheimer’s disease.

“We are extremely pleased with the continued development of the patent portfolio for ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine). This new issuance of the U.S. patent continues to expand the breadth and depth of our intellectual property and is another step in the development of a robust patent portfolio relating to ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine),” said Christopher U. Missling, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Anavex.

ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) is an orally available, small-molecule activator of the sigma-1 receptor which, data suggest, is pivotal to restoring neural cell homeostasis and promoting neuroplasticity.1

About Alzheimer’s Disease

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive, irreversible neurological disease and the most common cause of dementia. In the U.S., there are over five million individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and an estimated 50 million people live with dementia worldwide. Today, there are no commercially available therapies to address the underlying cause of Alzheimer's. According to the World Alzheimer Report 2019, the current annual cost of dementia is estimated at $1 trillion, a figure set to double by 2030.2

About Anavex Life Sciences Corp.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: AVXL) is a publicly traded biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental disorders including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, Rett syndrome and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain and various types of cancer. Anavex’s lead drug candidate, ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine), recently completed a successful Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer’s disease. ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) is an orally available drug candidate that restores cellular homeostasis by targeting sigma-1 and muscarinic receptors. Preclinical studies demonstrated its potential to halt and/or reverse the course of Alzheimer’s disease. ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) also exhibited anticonvulsant, anti-amnesic, neuroprotective and anti-depressant properties in animal models, indicating its potential to treat additional CNS disorders, including epilepsy. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research previously awarded Anavex a research grant, which fully funded a preclinical study to develop ANAVEX®2-73 (blarcamesine) for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. ANAVEX®3-71, which targets sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors, is a promising preclinical drug candidate demonstrating disease-modifying activity against the major hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease in transgenic (3xTg-AD) mice, including cognitive deficits, amyloid and tau pathologies. In preclinical trials, ANAVEX®3-71 has shown beneficial effects on neuroinflammation and mitochondrial dysfunction. Further information is available at www.anavex.com. You can also connect with the company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

