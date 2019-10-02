Cannabis Professional, Jay Evans, CEO of Keirton Inc., Named a Finalist of Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards 2019 Pacific Program

Jay Evans, CEO of Keirton Inc., recognized for his innovation, entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to the emerging Canadian cannabis sector

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keirton Inc. (“Keirton”), the Canadian leader in product engineering and idea development for commercial cannabis cultivation today announced its CEO, Jay Evans, has been named as a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® Awards 2019 Pacific program . Recognized in the B2B category for building and leading a successful, dynamic business, Evans today becomes one of the first cannabis professionals to qualify as a finalist in the history of the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards Pacific program.



“This accolade is incredibly significant to Canada’s post-prohibition cannabis ecosystem, but it represents something much more meaningful to myself, my family, and the entire Keirton team,” said Jay Evans, CEO of Keirton Inc. “Any entrepreneur will tell you that growing a business comes with a unique set of challenges. Nowhere is this more true than in an emerging, and often stigmatized, industry like cannabis. With recent changes taking place in Canada’s economic climate – in particular, the federal legalization of cannabis – it is beyond rewarding to begin taking those first steps out of the shadows, and to have my stories, experiences, and successes celebrated by some of the country’s most inspiring entrepreneurs.”

A longtime advocate for the federal legalization of marijuana in Canada and a lifelong entrepreneur, Evans co-founded Keirton in 2007 as a solutions development and product design business. Keirton’s products include high-volume leaf trimmers, bucking machines and drying racks that are now used by the majority of the world's largest cannabis producers, processing an estimated 3 million kilograms of cannabis each year.

This year, 42 finalists have been nominated across 9 categories for the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards 2019 Pacific program, accounting for annual revenues of nearly $1.5 billion. Winners of the Pacific region will be formally announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards gala on October 3 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

About Keirton Inc.

Founded in 2007 out of Surrey, British Columbia, Keirton is the most respected name in solution engineering for commercial cannabis cultivation. The company creates custom engineered equipment for 80% of the cannabis industry’s leading legal cannabis producers across over 20 countries, including the development and product design of high volume leaf trimmers, bucking machines and drying racks, to process an estimated 3 million kilograms of cannabis each year. Keirton continues to evolve alongside the North American cannabis industry as it scales, and regularly works with ancillary organizations in the hemp and hops industries. For more information, visit http://keirton.com .

