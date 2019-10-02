Horizonte Appoints Project Director to Lead the Construction of the Araguaia Ferronickel Project

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM: HZM, TSX: HZM) (‘Horizonte’ or ‘the Company’) the nickel company focused in Brazil, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Pedro Rodrigues dos Reis (‘Mr Rodrigues’) in a non-board position as Project Director to lead the construction of the Company’s 100% owned Araguaia ferronickel project (‘Araguaia’ or ‘the Project’), which is being developed as Brazil’s next major ferronickel project.



Mr Rodrigues is a highly qualified Civil Engineer with over 30 years’ experience in capital infrastructure projects in the mining industry, principally in Brazil, Chile and Peru. He has a wealth of mining project experience having worked for both EPCM engineering companies and owner’s project execution teams. His most recent roles as part of Senior team of Jacob’s Engineering Group for Latin America involved the execution of a number of projects from feasibility through to construction. Prior to this he was Project Director for MMG Limited where he led the US$7 billion Las Bambas copper Project in Peru, which was delivered successfully and brought into production ahead of schedule and under budget. He has worked across a variety of commodities, and has managed multiple EPCM’s, for major and junior companies such as Minsur/Marcobre, MMG and Newmont Mining. As a Brazilian national with almost two decades of international experience, Mr Rodrigues brings a unique mix of skills and expertise to lead the construction of Araguaia.

Horizonte CEO Jeremy Martin said, “We are delighted to welcome Mr Rodrigues to the team. After a detailed search he was selected by the Board due to his depth of experience. He will be fundamental as we build-up the owner’s team, select the EPCM contractor and progress the project through financing and into construction. Mr Rodrigues has considerable experience in large and medium-sized capital projects, having worked with some of the leading engineering and mining companies in the industry today.

His experience in managing projects from the feasibility study phase through to construction and on to operation, positions Horizonte well to deliver the Araguaia project on time and on budget. We look forward to updating the market as we move Araguaia towards start of construction. Additionally work on the Vermelho PFS has progressed well and is nearing completion, we expect to announce the results later this month.”

Further Details:

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

About Horizonte Minerals:

Horizonte Minerals plc is an AIM and TSX-listed nickel development company focused in Brazil. The Company is developing the Araguaia project, as the next major ferronickel mine in Brazil, and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project, with the aim of being able to supply nickel and cobalt to the EV battery market. Both projects are 100% owned.

