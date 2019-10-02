OwnBackup Selects Rich Kline as Vice President of Solution Engineering

Salesforce Data Protection Vendor Expands Professional Service Business

/EIN News/ -- ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OwnBackup , a leading cloud-to-cloud backup and recovery vendor, today announced the appointment of Rich Kline as Vice President of Solution Engineering. Kline will play a key part in OwnBackup’s strategy to accelerate its solution engineering team. The solution engineering team already helps customers leverage the OwnBackup solution, both as part of their disaster recovery plan and to maintain business continuity. Now, OwnBackup is expanding its professional service business to ensure all customers can have a disaster recovery plan in place.



“We’re expanding our solution and service department for the benefit of our customers under the leadership of Lihod Rachmilevitch, Vice President of Solution and Service,” said OwnBackup CEO Sam Gutmann. “With over a decade of experience managing and growing sales and solution engineering teams at prominent technology firms, Rich Kline will join Lihod’s team to take OwnBackup’s global solution engineering organization to the next level. This promotion will allow Lihod to continue overseeing the technical support and solution engineering groups, while developing the professional service team.”

For the last 11 years, Kline has led a solution engineering team at Salesforce, most recently serving as Group Vice President of Solution Engineering. During his tenure, Kline hired over 200 employees and grew his solution engineering team from six to 70 people. Over his tenure, he worked with thousands of customers, as well as hundreds of Salesforce AppExchange and consulting partners. In partnership with Salesforce, Kline has organized the annual Dreamforce charity poker event that has raised more than $150,000 for The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.

“I couldn’t be more excited to help build out OwnBackup’s solution engineering department,” added Kline. “I joined Salesforce when it was just 1,800 people. By the time I left, the company had multiplied to over 35,000. At OwnBackup, I look forward to building a similarly high-performing team and growth story.”

Before his tenure at Salesforce, Kline was at several prominent technology companies, including Apple and Synopsys. Additionally, he co-founded a company that pioneered selling software via the internet, replacing floppy discs and CDs. He earned his information systems degree at Drexel University.

About OwnBackup

OwnBackup, a leading cloud-to-cloud backup and restore vendor, provides secure, automated, daily backups of SaaS and PaaS data, as well as sophisticated data compare and restore tools for disaster recovery. Helping more than 1,000 businesses worldwide protect critical cloud data, OwnBackup covers data loss and corruption caused by human errors, malicious intent, integration errors and rogue applications. Built for security and privacy, OwnBackup exceeds the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) requirements for backed-up data. Co-founded by seasoned data-recovery, data-protection and information-security experts, OwnBackup is a top-ranked backup and restore ISV on Salesforce AppExchange and was awarded the Salesforce Appy Award in 2018. Headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, with R&D, support and other functions in Tel Aviv and London, OwnBackup is the vendor of choice for some of the world’s largest users of SaaS applications.

For more information, visit http://www.ownbackup.com.

Media Contact:

Julia Salem

OwnBackup

+1 646.741.4309

julia@ownbackup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/519756d7-5ac7-4e46-8a69-5d0b82cb664c

Rich Kline, Vice President of Solution Engineering at OwnBackup



