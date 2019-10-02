Head of State appoints Constitutional Court judge

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 2 - The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, last Tuesday appointed Carlos Manuel dos Santos Teixeira to be a Counsellor-Judge of the Constitutional Court. ,

The information comes on a note from the Angolan President’s Civil Affairs Office.

The jurist was until such appointment the director of the Research Centre in Public Policies and Local Governance of the Law Faculty of the public Agostinho Neto University (UAN).

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.