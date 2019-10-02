Global Smart Transportation Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Transportation - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Smart Transportation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$120 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14.9%.



Roadways, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 14.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$80.4 Billion by the year 2025, Roadways will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 16% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.8 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$9.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Roadways will reach a market size of US$6.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$21.2 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

ABB Group (Switzerland)

Accenture PLC (Ireland)

Advanced Navigation and Positioning Corporation (ANPC) (USA)

AeroVironment, Inc. (USA)

Aldridge Traffic Systems Pty. Ltd. (ATS) (Australia)

Alstom SA (France)

Amadeus IT Group SA (Spain)

Amano Corporation (Japan)

BASS Software Ltd. (Norway)

Bentley Systems, Inc. (USA)

Bestmile USA, Inc. (USA)

BlaBlaCar (France)

Bombardier, Inc. (Canada)

Cambio Carsharing (Germany)

Car2go NA, LLC (USA)

ChargePoint, Inc. (USA)

Chariot (USA)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)

Citi Bike (USA)

Cityhop Ltd. (New Zealand)

Communauto Inc. (Canada)

Conduent, Inc. (USA)

Confidex Ltd. (Finland)

Continental AG (Germany)

CPI Card Group, Inc. (USA)

Cubic Corporation (USA)

Cyient Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Delphi Technologies (USA)

DNV GL Group (Norway)

DriveNow GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

E2s Warning Signals (United Kingdom)

Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland)

Econolite (USA)

Evatran (Plugless Power) (USA)

Federal Signal Corporation (USA)

Gemalto NV (The Netherlands)

Google LLC (USA)

Harman International Industries, Inc. (USA)

Harris Corporation (USA)

Hevo Power (USA)

Hitachi Ltd. (Japan)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Indigo UK (United Kingdom)

Indra Sistemas SA (Spain)

Kapsch AG (Austria)

Medha Servo Drives Private Limited (India)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Mobike (USA)

Mojo Mobility (USA)

Momentum Dynamics Corp (USA)

Nedap Identification Systems (The Netherlands)

Neusoft Corporation (China)

NXP Semiconductors NV (The Netherlands)

ofo, Inc. (China)

Predikto, Inc. (USA)

PTV Group (Germany)

Rambus, Inc. (USA)

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (USA)

SAAB AB (Sweden)

SAP SE (Germany)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Streetline (USA)

TE Connectivity Ltd. (Switzerland)

Teleste Corporation (Finland)

Thales Group (France)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (Canada)

Tiger Analytics (USA)

Tkh Group-Park Assist (USA)

TomTom International BV (The Netherlands)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Trimble, Inc. (USA)

Uber Technologies Inc. (USA)

Veson Nautical LLC. (USA)

WERMA Signaltechnik GmbH + Co. KG, (Germany)

Witricity Corporation (USA)

