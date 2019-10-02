Global Authentication Services Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Authentication Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Authentication Services market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 19.7%.



Managed Public Key Infrastructure, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 20.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Managed Public Key Infrastructure will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 22.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$61.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$123.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Managed Public Key Infrastructure will reach a market size of US$83.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$311 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Bell Canada (Canada)

Entrust Datacard Corporation (USA)

Gemalto NV (The Netherlands)

Global Cloud Xchange Group Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Interoute Communications Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Tata Communications Ltd. (India)

Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Verizon Communications, Inc. (USA)

Wipro Ltd. (India)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Authentication Services Market: Prelude

Global Authentication Services Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application for 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Authentication Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Managed Public Key Infrastructure (Service) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Compliance Management (Service) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Subscription Keys Management (Service) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Reporting (Service) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rapid Increase in Number of Digital Identities: Need for Authentication Services

Identity Authentication and Fraud Solutions Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

With Digital Identities on the Rise, Threat of Identity Fraud/Threat Increases, Giving Impetus to the Market for Authentication Services

Identity Theft Statistics: In a Nutshell

Number of Identity Fraud Victims (in Millions) and Fraud Losses (in US$ Billion) in the US for the Period 2012-2017

Number of Identity Theft Complaints in the US for 2015-2018

Identity Theft Complaints in the US by Nature of Crime for 2018

Leading Canadian Banks Unveil Blockchain-Based Digital Identity Service

A Glance at Popular Authentication Technologies

Adoption of Stringent Data Security Regulations Worldwide Enhance Demand for Authentication Services

A Review of Data Protection Laws by Country

GDPR: The Most Significant Data Protection Regulation Set to Transform Digital Authentication

Two-Factor Authentication: Ideal for Complying with GDPR Requirements

Multi-Factor Authentication Services Market: An Overview

Global Multi-Factor Authentication Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019

A Review of Select Multi-Factor Authentication Software

Cloud-based Multi-Factor Authentication Continues to Evolve

Multi-Factor Authentication Helps in Strengthening Cloud App Security

Two-Factor Authentication: Offering Additional Layer of Security

Digitalization and Virtualization in SMBs Drive Demand for Two-Factor Authentication

A Glance at Select Two-Factor Authentication Solutions and Hardware

Highly Regulated Industries Turn to Security Tokens for Higher Level of Security

Hard Tokens VS Soft Tokens

Increasing Number of Mobile Devices with Integrated Biometric Sensors: Potential Growth for Authentication Services Market

Global Biometric Smartphones Market: Shipments of Smartphones with Biometrics Technology as % of Total Smartphones for the Period 2017-2021

Global Mobile Biometrics Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Mobile Devices User Authentication Services: A Promising Market

Increasing Rate of Online Frauds and Cyber Attacks Drive Demand for Mobile Devices User Authentication Services

Continuous Increase in Mobile Fraud: Fraud Transactions on Mobile Devices as % of Total Fraud Transactions for 2015-2019

Mobile Authentication Opportunity in China: An Overview

Managed Public Key Infrastructure Services: Enabling Strong Authentication of Digital Identities

Compliance Management Services: Vital Part of Security Administration

Strong Authentication Essential for PCI DSS Compliance

MFA Helps U.S. Government Contractors to Achieve DFARS Compliance

HIPAA Compliance: Two Factor Authentication Holds Significance

BFSI: A Prominent Major End-Use Market for Authentication Services

Biometrics Adoptions Gains Momentum in Banking & Financial Services Industry

Public Sector Organizations Increasingly Opt for Multi-Factor Authentication Services

Rapid Growth of eCommerce Sector: Lucrative Opportunities in Store for Authentication Services Market

Global Retail E-Commerce Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Mobile Authentication: Enabling eCommerce Market to Increase Consumer Confidence

Big Data Aids in Strengthening Authentication Process

Innovations & Advancements

Symbol-to-Accept: Latest Innovation in the Mobile Authentication Space

Biometric Innovations Favoring Mobile Payments Market

Innovations in Biometric Authentication Field: A Snapshot

Advent of Offline Alternative Option for Aadhaar-based Biometric Authentication

Personal Authentication Technology: A Review of Select Innovations

Silent Authentication: Potential for Adoption in eCommerce Market

Authentication Technology Advancements Aid in Safer Transactions

Real-time Captcha Technique Plays a Critical Role in Improving Biometric Authentication

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Authentication Service

Central Authentication Service (CAS): A Single Sign-On Protocol for the Web

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Authentication Services Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Managed Public Key Infrastructure (Service) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Compliance Management (Service) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Subscription Keys Management (Service) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Reporting (Service) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Authentication Services Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Managed Public Key Infrastructure (Service) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Compliance Management (Service) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Subscription Keys Management (Service) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Reporting (Service) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



